SUNBURY — Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz will not appear on the May primary ballot a judge ruled on Friday afternoon.
Columbia County Senior Judge Thomas James ruled that Matulewicz missed the deadline to file petitions to get his name on the ballot.
The petitions were originally accepted by county election officials on March 7, the filing deadline. The following day, election officials said the petitions would not be accepted, prompting Matulewicz to request an injunction to get on the ballot.
Matulewicz, who filed his suit through his attorney, Charles A. Pascal Jr., of Leechburg, claims to have arrived before 5 p.m. March 7, the time Chief Registrar Lindsay Phillips told him was the deadline to file petitions.
