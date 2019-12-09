SUNBURY — Arabella Parker will be cremated after Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones ruled in favor of the 3-year-old girl's aunt during a hearing Monday morning.
Jones ordered that Parker's aunt, Mandy Delcamp Kegler, can proceed with burial arrangements for the girl, who died last month after she was severely beaten.
The hearing came after Arabella's father, Karl Parker, refused to allow Kegler, the child’s legal guardian, to proceed with funeral arrangements. Kegler was previously granted full custody of the child by Jones.
"I am pleased with the judge's ruling and now we can let Arabella rest," Kegler said after the hearing. "This has been so emotional on everyone and there was just no way we could have made any other arrangements here."
Arabella was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, on Oct. 10 after state troopers said Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, beat the child so badly she needed part of her brain removed. Burgess, along with Arabella’s mother, Samantha Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, has been charged with homicide after Arabella succumbed to her injuries on Nov. 22.
Arabella Parker's parents both appeared remotely for the hearing. Delcamp appeared by phone from the Snyder County Jail while Parker appeared by video from SCI-Muncy, where he is being held on a DUI probation violation following a conviction of robbery in 2016.
The hearing started off with Jones not allowing Harry Young, 76, of Milton, to sit in on the proceedings. He was on hand as a witness for Karl Parker. Young served time for sexually assaulting Norman Gundrum in late 1992. Arabella stayed at Young's home from October 2018 until May.
Once Young was asked to leave the courtroom, Kegler testified that she wanted to proceed forward with cremation for Arabella. Kegler said Arabella could not have an open casket and that she didn't want to put the child through anymore.
Jones asked Delcamp what her wishes were and Delcamp responded, "I'm undecided."
Jones said that Delcamp had to make a decision. "Cremation," Delcamp told Jones.
Parker then said that he had a church willing to pay for a full funeral and that he has tried to be part of Arabella's life as best he could while he was incarcerated. Parker said he wanted to be able to go visit his daughter and that his other child, Amanda Parker, 20, of Milton, should also be able to go visit her sister at a proper burial site.
Jones then spoke to Arabella's grandmother, Bonnie Kahley, of Sunbury, who said she also agreed with Kegler.
Jones said he was swayed by Kegler's testimony that she planned on providing immediate family members, including Delcamp and Parker, ashes from Arabella's remains. Kegler said Arabella will be cremated within the week.
"We will have a private service for just family," Kegler said.
Kegler said she would provide family members with ashes.
After the hearing, h2church, of Sunbury, Pastor Mark Gittens said he has been working with Arabella's family and that he will also host a community celebration of life in the upcoming weeks.
"I promised Arabella that I would make it very big," he said. '"I have plans that we will be releasing soon."
Gittens said he agreed with Kegler that the family should have a private service and that the community will have a chance to gather as a whole and celebrate the life of Arabella.
"There is no winner here today," Gittens said. "This hearing should have been about where Arabella would be living. This is not a hearing that should have been held because this tragedy should not have taken place. We need to make changes and I will continue to push for these changes. These are our children. This is our community. We need to step up and make sure this type of thing never happens again."
Kegler, along with Sarah Delcamp, Arabella's aunt, both said they will attend a public celebration of life for their niece.
"I just want Arabella to finally rest," Sarah Delcamp said. "Today brings us closer to giving her peace and I can finally see my niece rest in peace."