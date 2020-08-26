SUNBURY — Statements made by accused murderer Jahrid Burgess to state troopers will be heard by a jury following a ruling by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
Saylor made the order earlier this month following a June hearing in which Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, claimed when he was not provided an attorney after he asked for one while being interviewed by police.
Burgess claimed that troopers should not be allowed to use anything he said.
Saylor reviewed six-hours of footage and wrote that Burgess continued to talk to law enforcement and he wanted to answer any questions and help in any way he could.
Burgess is accused by Stonington state police of beating to death 3-year old Arabella Parker last year.
Burgess faces homicide charges while his ex-girlfriend, Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Trevorton, is charged as an accomplice in the beating that caused the fatal injuries to the child.
Authorities said Delcamp knew about the abuse and never reported it.
Saylor wrote Burgess was given multiple chances to take a break when he was being interviewed but he declined. Saylor ruled Burgess said he wanted to keep talking with troopers.
Saylor wrote in his order that after Burgess spoke with investigators, they asked Burgess if he felt threatened in any way, to which Burgess said he did not. Burgess told troopers he wanted them to "ask every single question," Saylor wrote in his order after reviewing the taped interview.
Saylor wrote that during the nine-hour interview, Burgess did more of the talking then the investigators, according to court documents. Saylor said in his order that investigators did not employ any coercive tactics in order to elicit statements from Burgess.
Burgess and Delcamp are facing a combined 18 charges between them
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is prosecuting the case.
Matulewicz said Burgess argued he should have been given an attorney but Matulewicz said he had multiple chances. Saylor and the attorneys agreed in June to trim the footage to six hours of the most important materials that needed to be viewed.