SUNBURY — The criminal cases against two parents accused of breaking their infant son's leg in 2019 has been separated in Northumberland County Court.
Judge Paige Rosini granted a Commonwealth motion to sever the cases against Corey James Feese, 32, and Kirsten Eilee Gallagher, 26, both of Mount Carmel. Feese is scheduled for jury selection on May 9 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.
Feese is ready to move forward with a trial while Gallagher is not. Neither attorneys for the defendants opposed the motion.
The parents are accused of breaking their child’s femur, but it is not clear which parent the Commonwealth holds responsible for the injury on April 3, 2019. Gallagher maintains that Feese was taking care of the child when the injury occurred.
The child’s injury, according to court documents, is a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur that is a result of “a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse,” Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police.
The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated,” Bellino told police.
Both Feese and Gallagher are charged with three felonies each: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.