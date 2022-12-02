SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District and Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey are offering a new program to prevent teens from using drugs or alcohol.
On Thursday, Toomey met with the freshman class at the high school as part of a series of assemblies the judge will have with the entire student body.
“Drug abuse wrecks lives of the user and their families,” Toomey said. “My goal is to raise the level of drug abuse prevention.”
Toomey said when he served as a prosecutor for the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office he was in court on several occasions where parents would come in and beg the judge to help their child.
Toomey said when he became a judge, he remembered those days and will now do all he can to help children.
“These young people were persuaded to go to rehab,” Toomey said.
Toomey said he will continue to speak to students in high schools, or even in his own courtroom, in an attempt to help save lives.
“This is a program of awareness that is important to us,” Superintendent Jason Bendle said. “We are thankful for the judge coming to Shikellamy to talk about it with the students.”
Freshman Paizley Douglas, 14, said she was interested in listening to the judge.
“I think it is an important message,” she said.
Toomey showed a video of himself speaking with an ex-addict and the students got to hear all the trials and tribulations the women went through.
Toomey also included the use of alcohol and said the use is a stepping stone to what could be a more serious problem.
Toomey said since the DARE program has gone away he felt the need to step in and reach as many younger people as possible.
“I think what the judge is doing is great,” Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams said. “We are happy to have him here and the students are receiving the message.”
Williams said the district has placed informational monitors throughout the high school and middle school.
The monitors display information on substance and alcohol abuse with statistical facts, Williams said he added the information as a reminder to students.
High School Principal Marc Freeman said Toomey will be visiting with each class throughout the next week.
