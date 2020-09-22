SUNBURY — Prosecutors say accused serial rapist John Kurtz attempted to sexually assault an 18-year-old woman in 1993 and raped another female in 2002, showing a pattern of criminal behavior spanning 27 years.
Kurtz, 46, a former SCI-Coal Township Prison guard, along with his defense attorney Michael Suders, appeared by video Tuesday in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. Suders argued none of the evidence should be allowed in the October trial because Kurtz was never charged with the crimes and none of the evidence should be used to build a case on the current charges. Kurtz is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner is prosecuting the case which is expected to take two weeks at trial.
Jury selection is scheduled for Oct. 5.
According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence.
Suders, in his motion, said the new allegations should be severed from the current cases, and not be allowed to be brought up during the trial. Kurtz has not been charged in either of the new cases.
Saylor said he would rule in the next few days on whether or not to allow the new information into a trial. Kurtz remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.
Skinner filed a motion asking the court to allow evidence from cases as far back as 1993. Skinner said Kurtz attempted to sexually assault an 18-year-old female inside her home in Northumberland County. Skinner said Kurtz admitted to committing the crime during a police interview after he was arrested in 2017.
Skinner also said Kurtz sexually assaulted a woman in 2002 after he entered her home tied her up and kidnapped her.
When the woman asked if Kurtz was going to kill her, he told her "not if he got his ransom money," according to the motion filed in court. Kurtz drove the woman to a location known as the "Strippins" in Coal Township, where he raped her, police said.
Kurtz apologized to the woman and gave her a bottle of water after the incident, Skinner said. Once the woman convinced Kurtz to let her go, he took her in the woods and told her not to turn around, Skinner said. Skinner said Kurtz also admitted to the crime in a police interview after his arrest in 2017.