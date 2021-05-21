SUNBURY — A three-year-old lawsuit filed by Northumberland County against Coal Township in regards to disputed prison permit fees may be headed to a conclusion after a hearing in Northumberland County Court on Thursday.
Senior Judge Dudley Anderson instructed township attorney Paul Logan, of Philadelphia, to provide a breakdown of the costs in question within 30 days, at which time Anderson said he would issue a decision on the motion for summary judgment.
The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. A lawsuit was filed by the county in January 2018 to recoup the money with the county claiming the fees are unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.
The township’s permit fee structure is one percent of the total cost of the project plus additional costs for a third-party inspection under the Uniform Construction Code. The township has argued that the county’s lawsuit is premature, the county lacks jurisdiction and failed to follow the statutory conditions of an appeal.
Solicitor Frank Garrigan, who represents the county, said the first payment is not under protest, but he has requested a breakdown of the second bill to explain the costs and has not been provided with the bill. However, Garrigan said, he believes any payment over $1,500 would be excessive.
Logan said the request for a breakdown of payments has never been requested, noting Thursday was the first he had heard such a request.
The judge ordered Logan to provide the bill within 30 days.
"It doesn't make sense that they (the county) would have to figure out the costs," said Anderson. "If I were in Garrigan's shoes, I would be stumped."
Anderson said "common sense" dictates that the county should have the bill. If the matter moves to trial, he said the township would have to prove the costs are not "outrageous" and the breakdown would be part of the record anyhow.