SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man will wait a decision from Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini on whether he will be granted his motion to pull his guilty plea and instead head to trial on charges of homicide and voluntary manslaughter after the 28-year-old claimed he was threatened into pleading guilty in relation to the death of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz in May 2021.
Stephen Kruskie appeared in Northumberland County Court via video Thursday and told Rosini, “I am completely innocent of these charges.”
In May, Kruskie told Rosini he took “full responsibility” for Swartz death before Rosini sentenced Kruskie to up to 70 years in state prison for pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle, for the May 2021 death of Swartz.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township police say on May 21, 2021, Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Kruskie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.
Before Kruskie was sentenced, he wept as he told the judge there was no excuse for what happened.
Through his attorney, public defender John Broda, Kruskie said he only pleaded guilty because he felt threatened by an alleged letter he received which made threats to his family if Kruskie didn't taking the plea deal.
Kruskie told Rosini that he received a letter from a former family member more than a year ago threatening him to plead guilty or something would happen to his grandmother.
Kruskie said he was scared for his family and when he went to court to plead guilty he saw the woman so he kept to his plan of pleading guilty.
Matulewicz presented evidence that showed only one letter was sent to Kruskie, but Kruskie said he was in possession of the alleged threat letter.
Matulewicz also provided Rosini prison phone calls that allege Kruskie had a plan to delay his case and was going to file various complaints against the district attorney, Broda and even Rosini.
Rosini said she would listen to the calls and render a decision at a later date.