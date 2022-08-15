Food service location inspections from July 1 to July 31, 2022.
MONTOUR
GMC CLINIC — WOODBINE SB FOOD SERVICES
Date of report: 07-26
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Chemical dispensing station installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)
PINE BARN INN
Date of report: 07-26
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of dried food splatter under service shelf on cookline.) 2(Unshielded glass bulb in Continental Freezer in banquet kitchen.) 3(Buildup of soot and dust/grease on hood filters and make-up air vents at cookline.) 4(Black mold-like buildup on cinder block walls and caulking at wall beside banquet/catering dishwasher.) 5(Employee observed cutting lemons at bar without a glove.) 6(No hand wash reminder signs for employees posted at sinks in kitchen or restrooms.)
MOUNTAIN VIEW BIBLE CAMP
Date of report: 07-20
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DERRY BEVERAGE
Date of report: 07-11
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EAST END FIRE COMPANY #1
Date of report: 07-06
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of dust/mold-like residue on fan guard, ceiling and some racks in walk-in cooler.)
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE CO
Date of report: 07-06
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GEORGE’S MEAT SHOP
Date of report: 07-01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located in the retail prep area. Discussed location with owner and she will have hand sink installed as soon as possible and call sanitarian once ready. Employees currently have to go through a swinging door and sink is more than 15-20ft from retail area.) 2(Vacuum-packed cheeses and meats not all fully labeled with name of product, name of facility, address, weight/count, full ingredient listing, “use by (30 day from vac-pack date)” nor “keep refrigerated”. Frozen vacuum-packed product must also have “keep frozen, use within 4 days after thawing” on labels. 3(Facility is vacuum-packing meats but no retail HACCP plan was available for review. Will provide owner with ROP template from our department and follow-up with her in a few months. Scrapple may not be vacuum-packaged at retail for this facility.)
NORTHUMBERLAND
7 ELEVEN — SUNOCO 40413H
Date of report: 07-29
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Turbo Air refrigerator registering 51F ambient. Manager called for service during inspection.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.) 3(Cheese, pizza and hot dogs registering 50F instead of 41F or below in Turbo Air refrigerator. All items (in unit
ANGIE‘S MARKET
Date of report: 07-29
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Two half gallons of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 7/21 and 7/28.) 2(Push pins on corkboard directly behind/above food prep area not allowed.) 3(Some pre-packaged items (sprinkles, sanding sugar) not labeled at all, some labels of prepared foods do not include sub-ingredients.) 4 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 5(No hand wash reminder signs for employees at handsinks in food prep areas.)
DAYS EATS & SWEETS
Date of report: 07-29
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YE OLDE MEETING PLACE
Date of report: 07-29
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALDI’S #102
Date of report: 07-28
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in display area are and intended for use or sale in the food facility.)
KUDGEE’S MFF3 XMA-3697
Date of report: 07-28
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
M & W CHEESESTEAK MFF3
Date of report: 07-28
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK
Date of report: 07-28
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIG MAMBOS LATIN BISTRO
Date of report: 07-26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHESTNUT ST. DELI, INC.
Date of report: 07-26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINOS PIZZA
Date of report: 07-25
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL FOGON LATINO
Date of report: 07-25
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HERNDON CAMP MEETING
Date of report: 07-25
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NATALIE FIRE COMPANY #1
Date of report: 07-25
Town: Natalie
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RIDGEVIEW FOODS
Date of report: 07-25
Town: Herndon
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Dust buildup on walk-in cooler fan in basement.) 2(No HACCP plan available for review. Facility is vacuum-packing some deli meats, cheeses and bacon. Emailed HACCP template and guidelines to owner.)
BAHAMA SNO SHACK
Date of report: 07-21
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S #4784
Date of report: 07-21
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GLORIA ALMENDAREZ — MFF 2
Date of report: 07-21
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IRA B BALDWIN VFW POST 1665
Date of report: 07-21
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER
Date of report: 07-20
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No reminder sign for employees posted at handsink.) 2(Food Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment. No corresponding test strips available either.)
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
Date of report: 07-20
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MT CARMEL POOL SB
Date of report: 07-20
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration REPEAT VIOLATION)
SWEET CHAOS
Date of report: 07-15
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS #1592
Date of report: 07-12
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #11955
Date of report: 07-12
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA & RESTAURANT
Date of report: 07-12
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.) 2(The dishwasher is missing the front cover panel.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209
Date of report: 07-11
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART #225
Date of report: 07-11
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Creamer, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date marking, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)
ATLAS AMERICAN LEGION POST 804
Date of report: 07-07
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WINKIE’S PIZZA
Date of report: 07-07
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a required three-compartment sink for proper wash, rinse and sanitizing of deli slicer.) 2(Black buildup from hands on walk-in cooler door and handle. Accumulation of mold-like residue on fan guard, walls and ceilings in walk-in cooler. 3(Drain hose missing on walk-in cooler drain pan. Condensate dripping into bucket and splashing on food containers in walk-in cooler.) 4(Unshielded light above 2-bay sink in basement.)
DOMINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 07-06
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have an original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. An employee stated that there is someone trained at this facility but they were not working during inspection.)
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 07-06
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Corkboard with push pins on wall above dough prep area. Push pins are small and some clear plastic to be removed and replaced with larger, colored push pins.) 2(Accumulation of dust on fan guard in walk-in cooler.) 3(No QAC test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 4(Spray cans stored on shelf above bulk flour in rear storage room.)
SNYDER
TACO BELL #39058
Date of report: 07-28
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENNS CREEK ADULT RESOURCE CENTER
Date of report: 07-21
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER SPRINGS DRAGWAY
Date of report: 07-14
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VETERANS MEMORIAL POOL
Date of report: 07-14
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of foam cups) stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.)
MIDDLEBURG AREA RECREATION
Date of report: 07-13
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.)
R & T GRILLING & CATERING
Date of report: 07-12
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CLEVER CROW’S MILK & MORE
Date of report: 07-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No hand wash reminder signs for employees at hand sinks. Will email owner signs to print and post.)
KRATZERVILLE FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 07-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RITA’S ITALIAN ICE #230
Date of report: 07-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BENNER CONCESSIONS — ICEE TRAILER MFF 3
Date of report: 07-06
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BENNER’S CONCESSIONS — JOE’S GRILL MFF3
Date of report: 07-06
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
ALEE’S CAFE
Date of report: 07-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CATHERMAN’S CANDY AND EXTRAORDINARY CAKES AND PASTRIES
Date of report: 07-26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sanitizer test strips available.) 2(10X sugar lid cracked with duct tape used on lid which is not smooth and easily cleanable.)
COUNTRY INN & SUITES
Date of report: 07-22
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed an accumulation of pink mold-like substance in the ice chute of the ice machine.)
EL SABOR
Date of report: 07-22
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Water, as observed at hand wash and three bowl sinks, did not have adequate flow rate during inspection.) 2(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 3(Observed some grease drips hanging from interior edges of exhaust ventilation hood.)
45 W
Date of report: 07-21
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES LEWISBURG
Date of report: 07-21
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed small broom and dust pan mounted on side of ice machine at height of door opening. Mounting bracket needs to be lowered with broom and dust pan below door opening.)
KEYFARM PREMIUM BEEF
Date of report: 07-20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAVE WERT — POPCORN & COTTON CANDY
Date of report: 07-19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NEW BERLIN VOL FIRE COMPANY (NEW BERLIN CARNIVAL)
Date of report: 07-14
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEST WESTERN COUNTRY CUPBOARD INN
Date of report: 07-13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SWEET FROG
Date of report: 07-13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GUNZEY’S HOT SAUSAGE — MFF 3
Date of report: 07-06
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUFFALO VALLEY TRADING POST MFF 2
Date of report: 07-01
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None