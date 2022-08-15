NewFoodInspections.jpg

Food service location inspections from July 1 to July 31, 2022.

MONTOUR

GMC CLINIC — WOODBINE SB FOOD SERVICES

Date of report: 07-26

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Chemical dispensing station installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)

PINE BARN INN

Date of report: 07-26

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of dried food splatter under service shelf on cookline.) 2(Unshielded glass bulb in Continental Freezer in banquet kitchen.) 3(Buildup of soot and dust/grease on hood filters and make-up air vents at cookline.) 4(Black mold-like buildup on cinder block walls and caulking at wall beside banquet/catering dishwasher.) 5(Employee observed cutting lemons at bar without a glove.) 6(No hand wash reminder signs for employees posted at sinks in kitchen or restrooms.)

MOUNTAIN VIEW BIBLE CAMP

Date of report: 07-20

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DERRY BEVERAGE

Date of report: 07-11

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EAST END FIRE COMPANY #1

Date of report: 07-06

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of dust/mold-like residue on fan guard, ceiling and some racks in walk-in cooler.)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE CO

Date of report: 07-06

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GEORGE’S MEAT SHOP

Date of report: 07-01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located in the retail prep area. Discussed location with owner and she will have hand sink installed as soon as possible and call sanitarian once ready. Employees currently have to go through a swinging door and sink is more than 15-20ft from retail area.) 2(Vacuum-packed cheeses and meats not all fully labeled with name of product, name of facility, address, weight/count, full ingredient listing, “use by (30 day from vac-pack date)” nor “keep refrigerated”. Frozen vacuum-packed product must also have “keep frozen, use within 4 days after thawing” on labels. 3(Facility is vacuum-packing meats but no retail HACCP plan was available for review. Will provide owner with ROP template from our department and follow-up with her in a few months. Scrapple may not be vacuum-packaged at retail for this facility.)

NORTHUMBERLAND

7 ELEVEN — SUNOCO 40413H

Date of report: 07-29

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Turbo Air refrigerator registering 51F ambient. Manager called for service during inspection.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.) 3(Cheese, pizza and hot dogs registering 50F instead of 41F or below in Turbo Air refrigerator. All items (in unit

ANGIE‘S MARKET

Date of report: 07-29

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Two half gallons of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 7/21 and 7/28.) 2(Push pins on corkboard directly behind/above food prep area not allowed.) 3(Some pre-packaged items (sprinkles, sanding sugar) not labeled at all, some labels of prepared foods do not include sub-ingredients.) 4 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 5(No hand wash reminder signs for employees at handsinks in food prep areas.)

DAYS EATS & SWEETS

Date of report: 07-29

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YE OLDE MEETING PLACE

Date of report: 07-29

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALDI’S #102

Date of report: 07-28

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items observed in display area are and intended for use or sale in the food facility.)

KUDGEE’S MFF3 XMA-3697

Date of report: 07-28

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

M & W CHEESESTEAK MFF3

Date of report: 07-28

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER’S BY THE CREEK

Date of report: 07-28

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIG MAMBOS LATIN BISTRO

Date of report: 07-26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHESTNUT ST. DELI, INC.

Date of report: 07-26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINOS PIZZA

Date of report: 07-25

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL FOGON LATINO

Date of report: 07-25

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HERNDON CAMP MEETING

Date of report: 07-25

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NATALIE FIRE COMPANY #1

Date of report: 07-25

Town: Natalie

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RIDGEVIEW FOODS

Date of report: 07-25

Town: Herndon

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Dust buildup on walk-in cooler fan in basement.) 2(No HACCP plan available for review. Facility is vacuum-packing some deli meats, cheeses and bacon. Emailed HACCP template and guidelines to owner.)

BAHAMA SNO SHACK

Date of report: 07-21

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S #4784

Date of report: 07-21

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GLORIA ALMENDAREZ — MFF 2

Date of report: 07-21

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IRA B BALDWIN VFW POST 1665

Date of report: 07-21

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER

Date of report: 07-20

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No reminder sign for employees posted at handsink.) 2(Food Facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment manual warewashing equipment. No corresponding test strips available either.)

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS

Date of report: 07-20

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MT CARMEL POOL SB

Date of report: 07-20

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration REPEAT VIOLATION)

SWEET CHAOS

Date of report: 07-15

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS #1592

Date of report: 07-12

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #11955

Date of report: 07-12

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA & RESTAURANT

Date of report: 07-12

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the walk-in cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.) 2(The dishwasher is missing the front cover panel.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209

Date of report: 07-11

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MART #225

Date of report: 07-11

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Creamer, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date marking, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)

ATLAS AMERICAN LEGION POST 804

Date of report: 07-07

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WINKIE’S PIZZA

Date of report: 07-07

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a required three-compartment sink for proper wash, rinse and sanitizing of deli slicer.) 2(Black buildup from hands on walk-in cooler door and handle. Accumulation of mold-like residue on fan guard, walls and ceilings in walk-in cooler. 3(Drain hose missing on walk-in cooler drain pan. Condensate dripping into bucket and splashing on food containers in walk-in cooler.) 4(Unshielded light above 2-bay sink in basement.)

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 07-06

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have an original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. An employee stated that there is someone trained at this facility but they were not working during inspection.)

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 07-06

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Corkboard with push pins on wall above dough prep area. Push pins are small and some clear plastic to be removed and replaced with larger, colored push pins.) 2(Accumulation of dust on fan guard in walk-in cooler.) 3(No QAC test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.) 4(Spray cans stored on shelf above bulk flour in rear storage room.)

SNYDER

TACO BELL #39058

Date of report: 07-28

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENNS CREEK ADULT RESOURCE CENTER

Date of report: 07-21

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER SPRINGS DRAGWAY

Date of report: 07-14

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VETERANS MEMORIAL POOL

Date of report: 07-14

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles (boxes of foam cups) stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.)

MIDDLEBURG AREA RECREATION

Date of report: 07-13

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.)

R & T GRILLING & CATERING

Date of report: 07-12

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CLEVER CROW’S MILK & MORE

Date of report: 07-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No hand wash reminder signs for employees at hand sinks. Will email owner signs to print and post.)

KRATZERVILLE FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 07-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RITA’S ITALIAN ICE #230

Date of report: 07-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BENNER CONCESSIONS — ICEE TRAILER MFF 3

Date of report: 07-06

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BENNER’S CONCESSIONS — JOE’S GRILL MFF3

Date of report: 07-06

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

ALEE’S CAFE

Date of report: 07-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CATHERMAN’S CANDY AND EXTRAORDINARY CAKES AND PASTRIES

Date of report: 07-26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sanitizer test strips available.) 2(10X sugar lid cracked with duct tape used on lid which is not smooth and easily cleanable.)

COUNTRY INN & SUITES

Date of report: 07-22

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed an accumulation of pink mold-like substance in the ice chute of the ice machine.)

EL SABOR

Date of report: 07-22

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Water, as observed at hand wash and three bowl sinks, did not have adequate flow rate during inspection.) 2(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 3(Observed some grease drips hanging from interior edges of exhaust ventilation hood.)

45 W

Date of report: 07-21

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES LEWISBURG

Date of report: 07-21

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed small broom and dust pan mounted on side of ice machine at height of door opening. Mounting bracket needs to be lowered with broom and dust pan below door opening.)

KEYFARM PREMIUM BEEF

Date of report: 07-20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAVE WERT — POPCORN & COTTON CANDY

Date of report: 07-19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NEW BERLIN VOL FIRE COMPANY (NEW BERLIN CARNIVAL)

Date of report: 07-14

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEST WESTERN COUNTRY CUPBOARD INN

Date of report: 07-13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SWEET FROG

Date of report: 07-13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GUNZEY’S HOT SAUSAGE — MFF 3

Date of report: 07-06

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUFFALO VALLEY TRADING POST MFF 2

Date of report: 07-01

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

