Food service location inspections in the Susquehanna Valley from July 1 through July 31:

MONTOUR COUNTY

Montour County 4-H Teens

Date: July 27

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Montour Delong Fair Stand

Date: July 27

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Shuman’s Roasted Sweet Corn

Date: July 27

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Stuccio’s Pizza

Date: July 27

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Tasty’s On Wheels

Date: July 27

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

The Pretzel Hut

Date: July 27

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Washingtonville Fire Co.

Date: July 27

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

William Knecht Mem Ct.

Date: July 27

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

Big Mambo’s Latin Bistro

Date: July 31

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Sweet Chaos

Date: July 31

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Fisher’s Boston Pierogies

Date: July 26

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Kelsey’s Hoagies

Date: July 26

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

St. Joseph Parish Center

Date: July 24

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Chestnut Street Deli

Date: July 20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Shaffer Venison Farms Store

Date: July 20

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Snapper’s

Date: July 20

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Soda lines and/or non-integral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages.

The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant

Date: July 20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed pizza dough and cheese stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Mertz Meats

Date: July 19

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: No

Violation(s): 1. Food facility preparing raw and smoked meats foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan; 2. Prepackaged assorted deli salads, cheese, and pickled meats and bologna is not labeled properly with the name and address; 3. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. An accredited course must be completed within 90 days; No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom and retail area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Mount Carmel Pool

Date: July 17

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 80°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required; 2. The handwash sink located in the snack bar area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F.

Hidden Stories Brewing Co.

Date: July 12

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Subway #11955

Date: July 10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Turkey Hill Minit Mart

Date: July 10

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

CVS

Date: July 7

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Jellystone Park at Milton

Date: July 7

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1 No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom and snack bar areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Weis Markets

Date: July 7

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Lower Mahanoy Fire Co.

Date: July 6

Town: Dalmatia

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed chicken stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Anthracite Provisions

Date: July 5

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed meat cases stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, and a bag of potatoes stored directly on the floor in the dry storage room, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Observed a dirt build-up on the ceiling of the walk-in cooler; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

BSA Troop 309

Date: July 5

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Miller’s Concessions

Date: July 5

Town: Sunbury

Compliant:Yes

Violation(s): None

Pipo’s Ice Cream Roll

Date: July 5

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Shmokin’ Tacos

Date: July 5

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Springfield Banquet Hall

Date: July 5

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Pressure measuring device for the water supply line for hot water sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing equipment is not accurate to +/- 2 psi in a range of 15-25 psi; 2. Observed a mold-like build-up on the diffuser plate of the ice machine.

Dewart Country Store

Date: July 3

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed potatoes and onions stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler that is used for storage, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. REPEAT VIOLATION; 2. Observed that some of the labels for the repacked candy did not have the ingredients listed on the label. REPEAT VIOLATION; 3. Observed Hood filters above the fryers and oven, with encrusted grease accumulation. REPEAT VIOLATION; 4. Overhead door located in the warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. REPEAT VIOLATION.

Exchange Pool

Date: July 3

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Livestock Market

Date: July 3

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

SNYDER COUNTY

Giant

Date: July 24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed single-service, single-use articles (paper towel displays), in the retail isle, stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Corrected on site; 2. Hand wash sink in the bakery area had a slow drain (pooled water) and need of service.

Hummels Wharf Fire Company

Date: July 21

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Ice machine harvest shield, a food contact surface, was observed to have a slight accumulation of black mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site; 2. Service utensils (plastic forks and spoons) located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

Middleburg Area Recreation

Date: July 21

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

St. Paul’s UCC

Date: July 19

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Applebee’s

Date: July 18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Accumulation of scale on interior sliding door surfaces of mechanical dishwasher; 2. Observed clean dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area. Corrected on site.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

Date: July 18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violation(s): 1. Food (cheese, diced tomatoes and onions and cut mushrooms) were held at 44-52°F (depending on the proximity to the under ice), in the condiment prep table, rather than 41°F or below as required.

McFly’s Diner

Date: July 14

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1, Observed a slight accumulation of grease drips on ansul pipes above grill in the exhaust ventilation hood.

Route 522 Pizza and Subs

Date: July 14

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Ambient air temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in the one cooler, is not accurate to +/- 3°F.

China House Buffet

Date: July 13

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Exterior door located in the back storage area of the food facility has a threshold gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Date: July 13

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Jamy’s Famous Summer Chill

Date: July 12

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Date: July 11

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Date: July 11

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed box of decaf coffee stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Hawaiian Snow, Miller’s Concessions

Date: July 5

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

7-Eleven

Date: July 5

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required.

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House

Date: July 5

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observes some slight accumulation of grease drips on ansul pipes in exhaust ventilation hood above fryers and grill.

Walmart

Date: July 5

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed an accumulation of frost on some packaged food items in one of the retail display freezers; 2. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing (post a serv-safe in public view in the deli area).

UNION COUNTY

Dollar General

Date: July 20

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Maple Leaf Provisions

Date: July 19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. A food employee was observed touching — a ready to eat food — with bare hands. Corrected on site; 2. -The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Quaff Meadows Mobile Farm Market Eggs

Date: July 19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Rocky Acres @ Lewisburg Market

Date: July 19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Rothermel’s Meats

Date: July 19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Sunset Valley Bakery

Date: July 19

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

New Berlin Fire Co (New Berlin Carnival)

Date: July 13

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Pelican’s Snoballs

Date: July 13

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

RB Winter State Park Concessions

Date: July 12

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

The Blue Moose

Date: July 10

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Original Italian Pizza

Date: July 7

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed boxes of food product stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Observed single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes, foam cups) stored directly on the floor (basement) and not 6 inches above the floor; 3. Observed clean dish washer racks stored on the floor. Corrected on site.

Gunzey’s Hot Sausage

Date: July 3

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Punako Lane Artisan Hearth

Date: July 3

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

