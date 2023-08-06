Food service location inspections in the Susquehanna Valley from July 1 through July 31:
MONTOUR COUNTY
Montour County 4-H Teens
Date: July 27
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Montour Delong Fair Stand
Date: July 27
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Shuman’s Roasted Sweet Corn
Date: July 27
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Stuccio’s Pizza
Date: July 27
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Tasty’s On Wheels
Date: July 27
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
The Pretzel Hut
Date: July 27
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Washingtonville Fire Co.
Date: July 27
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
William Knecht Mem Ct.
Date: July 27
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Big Mambo’s Latin Bistro
Date: July 31
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Sweet Chaos
Date: July 31
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Fisher’s Boston Pierogies
Date: July 26
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Kelsey’s Hoagies
Date: July 26
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
St. Joseph Parish Center
Date: July 24
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Chestnut Street Deli
Date: July 20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Shaffer Venison Farms Store
Date: July 20
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Snapper’s
Date: July 20
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Soda lines and/or non-integral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages.
The Original Italian Pizza & Restaurant
Date: July 20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed pizza dough and cheese stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
Mertz Meats
Date: July 19
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: No
Violation(s): 1. Food facility preparing raw and smoked meats foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan; 2. Prepackaged assorted deli salads, cheese, and pickled meats and bologna is not labeled properly with the name and address; 3. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. An accredited course must be completed within 90 days; No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom and retail area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Mount Carmel Pool
Date: July 17
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 80°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required; 2. The handwash sink located in the snack bar area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F.
Hidden Stories Brewing Co.
Date: July 12
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Subway #11955
Date: July 10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Turkey Hill Minit Mart
Date: July 10
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
CVS
Date: July 7
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Jellystone Park at Milton
Date: July 7
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1 No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom and snack bar areas to remind food employees to wash their hands.
Weis Markets
Date: July 7
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Lower Mahanoy Fire Co.
Date: July 6
Town: Dalmatia
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed chicken stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
Anthracite Provisions
Date: July 5
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed meat cases stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, and a bag of potatoes stored directly on the floor in the dry storage room, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Observed a dirt build-up on the ceiling of the walk-in cooler; 3. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
BSA Troop 309
Date: July 5
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Miller’s Concessions
Date: July 5
Town: Sunbury
Compliant:Yes
Violation(s): None
Pipo’s Ice Cream Roll
Date: July 5
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Shmokin’ Tacos
Date: July 5
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.
Springfield Banquet Hall
Date: July 5
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Pressure measuring device for the water supply line for hot water sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing equipment is not accurate to +/- 2 psi in a range of 15-25 psi; 2. Observed a mold-like build-up on the diffuser plate of the ice machine.
Dewart Country Store
Date: July 3
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed potatoes and onions stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler that is used for storage, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. REPEAT VIOLATION; 2. Observed that some of the labels for the repacked candy did not have the ingredients listed on the label. REPEAT VIOLATION; 3. Observed Hood filters above the fryers and oven, with encrusted grease accumulation. REPEAT VIOLATION; 4. Overhead door located in the warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. REPEAT VIOLATION.
Exchange Pool
Date: July 3
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Livestock Market
Date: July 3
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
SNYDER COUNTY
Giant
Date: July 24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed single-service, single-use articles (paper towel displays), in the retail isle, stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Corrected on site; 2. Hand wash sink in the bakery area had a slow drain (pooled water) and need of service.
Hummels Wharf Fire Company
Date: July 21
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Ice machine harvest shield, a food contact surface, was observed to have a slight accumulation of black mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site; 2. Service utensils (plastic forks and spoons) located in kitchen area, are stored with food contact surfaces exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.
Middleburg Area Recreation
Date: July 21
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
St. Paul’s UCC
Date: July 19
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Applebee’s
Date: July 18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Accumulation of scale on interior sliding door surfaces of mechanical dishwasher; 2. Observed clean dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area. Corrected on site.
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery
Date: July 18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violation(s): 1. Food (cheese, diced tomatoes and onions and cut mushrooms) were held at 44-52°F (depending on the proximity to the under ice), in the condiment prep table, rather than 41°F or below as required.
McFly’s Diner
Date: July 14
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1, Observed a slight accumulation of grease drips on ansul pipes above grill in the exhaust ventilation hood.
Route 522 Pizza and Subs
Date: July 14
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Ambient air temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in the one cooler, is not accurate to +/- 3°F.
China House Buffet
Date: July 13
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Exterior door located in the back storage area of the food facility has a threshold gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Date: July 13
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Jamy’s Famous Summer Chill
Date: July 12
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Date: July 11
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott
Date: July 11
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed box of decaf coffee stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
Hawaiian Snow, Miller’s Concessions
Date: July 5
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
7-Eleven
Date: July 5
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required.
Hoss’s Steak & Sea House
Date: July 5
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observes some slight accumulation of grease drips on ansul pipes in exhaust ventilation hood above fryers and grill.
Walmart
Date: July 5
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed an accumulation of frost on some packaged food items in one of the retail display freezers; 2. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing (post a serv-safe in public view in the deli area).
UNION COUNTY
Dollar General
Date: July 20
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Maple Leaf Provisions
Date: July 19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. A food employee was observed touching — a ready to eat food — with bare hands. Corrected on site; 2. -The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Quaff Meadows Mobile Farm Market Eggs
Date: July 19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Rocky Acres @ Lewisburg Market
Date: July 19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Rothermel’s Meats
Date: July 19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
Sunset Valley Bakery
Date: July 19
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
New Berlin Fire Co (New Berlin Carnival)
Date: July 13
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Pelican’s Snoballs
Date: July 13
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
RB Winter State Park Concessions
Date: July 12
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
The Blue Moose
Date: July 10
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Original Italian Pizza
Date: July 7
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed boxes of food product stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. Observed single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes, foam cups) stored directly on the floor (basement) and not 6 inches above the floor; 3. Observed clean dish washer racks stored on the floor. Corrected on site.
Gunzey’s Hot Sausage
Date: July 3
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Punako Lane Artisan Hearth
Date: July 3
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.