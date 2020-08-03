Food service location inspections from July 1 to July 31
MONTOUR
MOUNTAIN VIEW BIBLE CAMP
Date of report: 07/17/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIKE’S FOOD TRUCK MFF 3
Date of report: 07/09/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EAST END FIRE COMPANY #1
Date of report: 07/07/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HILLTOP
Date of report: 07/07/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to.) 2(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in either restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE CO
Date of report: 07/07/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SEIDEL’S MARDI GRAS
Date of report: 07/07/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
ALAMO COMPLEX
Date of report: 07/21/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Container of pickles held at 47 °F, in the snack bar area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
PHOENIX JUNCTION STEAKHOUSE COMPLEX
Date of report: 07/21/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MT CARMEL POOL SB
Date of report: 07/20/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOTTLEWORKS
Date of report: 07/17/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOOGIE’S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 07/17/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food was held at 51°F, in the sandwich preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
JAMES’ PIZZA
Date of report: 07/17/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food was held at 53°F, in the preparation area’s commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MR PIZZA
Date of report: 07/17/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN #40415
Date of report: 07/15/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARKET ST BILLIARDS & PIZZA
Date of report: 07/15/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40402H
Date of report: 07/14/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Bottle, can, cup, and donut package observed in hand wash sink. Hand wash sink to be used only for hand washing and should be kept clean, clear of debris and available at all times.) 2(Build-up of dried splash residue observed on underside components to f’real shake mixer and hoding unit.)
IRA B BALDWIN
VFW POST 1665
Date of report: 07/14/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LISA’S MILLTOWN DELI
Date of report: 07/14/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dessert puddling pies held at 45 °F, in the back kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Flooring tiles heavily damaged exposing wood in middle kitchen area - no longer smooth and cleanable.) 3(The handwash sink in the front kitchen area was blocked by strainer and not accessible at all times for employee use.)
MARLIN’S SUB SHOP
Date of report: 07/14/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food facility has no toilet facilities for food employees.)
SPEEDY’S PLACE
Date of report: 07/14/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sponges observed in the dish sink area being used to clean food contact surfaces.) 2(Kitchen two-door, stainless-steel refrigerator’s shelving, a food contact surface, was observed to have rust residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
SUBWAY
Date of report: 07/14/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring strips at warewash sink are buckling, worn at edges, and missing pieces causing areas that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.)
THE FENCE
Date of report: 07/14/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HERNDON CAMP MEETING
Date of report: 07/13/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EXCHANGE POOL SB
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAWTON W SHROYER MEMORIAL SWIMMING POOL
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILTON COMMUNITY POOL
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROSS’S FAMILY FARM STORE & CREAMERY
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged ice cream is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, and net weight.) 2(Loose/broken rubber door gaskets observed on the walk-in cooler unit.) 3(Observed shelving, in walk-in cooler, with an accumulation of rust on surfaces.) 4(Observed walk-in freezer food stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 5(Walk-in cooler food was held at 44°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
BREWSER’S SPORTS GRILLE
Date of report: 07/09/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in cook’s line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)
CASEY CLUB OF SHAMOKIN
Date of report: 07/09/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHILLERS
Date of report: 07/09/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DINING ROOM @ SWEET TOOTH CAFE
Date of report: 07/09/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FROSTY PENGUIN
Date of report: 07/09/2020
Town: Strong
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MA MA ANNA ITALIAN/BBQ MFF4
Date of report: 07/09/2020
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MAUER’S DAIRY & ICE CREAM SHOPPE
Date of report: 07/09/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST #44
Date of report: 07/08/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPLASH MAGIC CAMPGROUNDS
Date of report: 07/08/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIANE’S STICKY BUNS MFF 3
Date of report: 07/07/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DARLENE’S DELI
Date of report: 07/01/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA
Date of report: 07/01/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN JERSEY MART #4
Date of report: 07/01/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YUMMY BUFFET
Date of report: 07/01/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in wlk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 3(Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
SNYDER
A PLUS 40410H
Date of report: 07/20/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40411H
Date of report: 07/20/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUTCH’S SMOKEHOUSE FIX MFF3 XKH-7170
Date of report: 07/20/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FULLER’S STORE
Date of report: 07/20/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Cold cuts held at 45°F, in the deli case, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
BOB EVANS #2070
Date of report: 07/16/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Walk-in food was held at 44 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
BURGER KING #1044
Date of report: 07/16/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GOLDEN CHOPSTICKS
Date of report: 07/16/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
SHEETZ #235
Date of report: 07/16/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40418H
Date of report: 07/13/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALDI’S #84
Date of report: 07/13/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
APPLEBEE’S #3314
Date of report: 07/13/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.) 3(Backflow prevention device on ECO-LAB water line in utility area is an approved ASSE device; however, questionably corroded.)
MOD PIZZA
Date of report: 07/13/2020
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.)
AMERICAN LEGION POST 942
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLEBURG AREA RECREATION
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOOSE LODGE #1229
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed fryers, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of food residue/debris alond sides between units.)
THE SELINSGROVE HOTEL
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in cook’s line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.) 2(Observed walk-in cooler food stored where it is subject to splash from containers on shelves above.) 3(Salad dressing held at 45°F, in the kitchen 1 door refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
VETERANS MEMORIAL POOL
Date of report: 07/10/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TUDOR HOUSE PIES
Date of report: 07/08/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENNS CREEK ADULT RESOURCE CENTER
Date of report: 07/06/2020
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
DAVE WERT - POPCORN & COTTON CANDY
Date of report: 07/22/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNOCO LEWISBURG
Date of report: 07/22/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEY’S FOOD MART - NEW BERLIN
Date of report: 07/21/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
S & M CATERING
Date of report: 07/17/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROBERT A. TAYLOR CONCESSIONS (XGN-2962) MFF 3
Date of report: 07/13/2020
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALEES CAFE
Date of report: 07/06/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST 182 - LEWISBURG SOCIAL CLUB
Date of report: 07/06/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Single service plastic containers being reused for further food storage.)
DC COFFEE AND TEA COMPANY
Date of report: 07/01/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLD TURNPIKE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 07/01/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the ware washing area.) 2.(Observed an accumulation of dust, dirt and debris on the condenser fan guards in the walk-in cooler.)