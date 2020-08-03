Food inspections

Food service location inspections from July 1 to July 31

MONTOUR

MOUNTAIN VIEW BIBLE CAMP

Date of report: 07/17/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIKE’S FOOD TRUCK MFF 3

Date of report: 07/09/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EAST END FIRE COMPANY #1

Date of report: 07/07/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HILLTOP

Date of report: 07/07/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to.) 2(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in either restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE CO

Date of report: 07/07/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SEIDEL’S MARDI GRAS

Date of report: 07/07/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

ALAMO COMPLEX

Date of report: 07/21/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Container of pickles held at 47 °F, in the snack bar area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

PHOENIX JUNCTION STEAKHOUSE COMPLEX

Date of report: 07/21/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MT CARMEL POOL SB

Date of report: 07/20/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOTTLEWORKS

Date of report: 07/17/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOOGIE’S PIZZERIA

Date of report: 07/17/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food was held at 51°F, in the sandwich preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

JAMES’ PIZZA

Date of report: 07/17/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food was held at 53°F, in the preparation area’s commercial refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

MR PIZZA

Date of report: 07/17/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN #40415

Date of report: 07/15/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARKET ST BILLIARDS & PIZZA

Date of report: 07/15/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40402H

Date of report: 07/14/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Bottle, can, cup, and donut package observed in hand wash sink. Hand wash sink to be used only for hand washing and should be kept clean, clear of debris and available at all times.) 2(Build-up of dried splash residue observed on underside components to f’real shake mixer and hoding unit.)

IRA B BALDWIN

VFW POST 1665

Date of report: 07/14/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LISA’S MILLTOWN DELI

Date of report: 07/14/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Dessert puddling pies held at 45 °F, in the back kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Flooring tiles heavily damaged exposing wood in middle kitchen area - no longer smooth and cleanable.) 3(The handwash sink in the front kitchen area was blocked by strainer and not accessible at all times for employee use.)

MARLIN’S SUB SHOP

Date of report: 07/14/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food facility has no toilet facilities for food employees.)

SPEEDY’S PLACE

Date of report: 07/14/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sponges observed in the dish sink area being used to clean food contact surfaces.) 2(Kitchen two-door, stainless-steel refrigerator’s shelving, a food contact surface, was observed to have rust residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

SUBWAY

Date of report: 07/14/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring strips at warewash sink are buckling, worn at edges, and missing pieces causing areas that are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.)

THE FENCE

Date of report: 07/14/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HERNDON CAMP MEETING

Date of report: 07/13/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EXCHANGE POOL SB

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAWTON W SHROYER MEMORIAL SWIMMING POOL

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILTON COMMUNITY POOL

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROSS’S FAMILY FARM STORE & CREAMERY

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged ice cream is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, and net weight.) 2(Loose/broken rubber door gaskets observed on the walk-in cooler unit.) 3(Observed shelving, in walk-in cooler, with an accumulation of rust on surfaces.) 4(Observed walk-in freezer food stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 5(Walk-in cooler food was held at 44°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

BREWSER’S SPORTS GRILLE

Date of report: 07/09/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in cook’s line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)

CASEY CLUB OF SHAMOKIN

Date of report: 07/09/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHILLERS

Date of report: 07/09/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DINING ROOM @ SWEET TOOTH CAFE

Date of report: 07/09/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FROSTY PENGUIN

Date of report: 07/09/2020

Town: Strong

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MA MA ANNA ITALIAN/BBQ MFF4

Date of report: 07/09/2020

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MAUER’S DAIRY & ICE CREAM SHOPPE

Date of report: 07/09/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICAN LEGION POST #44

Date of report: 07/08/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPLASH MAGIC CAMPGROUNDS

Date of report: 07/08/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIANE’S STICKY BUNS MFF 3

Date of report: 07/07/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DARLENE’S DELI

Date of report: 07/01/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA

Date of report: 07/01/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN JERSEY MART #4

Date of report: 07/01/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YUMMY BUFFET

Date of report: 07/01/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in wlk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.) 3(Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

SNYDER

A PLUS 40410H

Date of report: 07/20/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40411H

Date of report: 07/20/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUTCH’S SMOKEHOUSE FIX MFF3 XKH-7170

Date of report: 07/20/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FULLER’S STORE

Date of report: 07/20/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Cold cuts held at 45°F, in the deli case, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

BOB EVANS #2070

Date of report: 07/16/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Walk-in food was held at 44 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

BURGER KING #1044

Date of report: 07/16/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GOLDEN CHOPSTICKS

Date of report: 07/16/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

SHEETZ #235

Date of report: 07/16/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40418H

Date of report: 07/13/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALDI’S #84

Date of report: 07/13/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

APPLEBEE’S #3314

Date of report: 07/13/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.) 3(Backflow prevention device on ECO-LAB water line in utility area is an approved ASSE device; however, questionably corroded.)

MOD PIZZA

Date of report: 07/13/2020

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.)

AMERICAN LEGION POST 942

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLEBURG AREA RECREATION

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOOSE LODGE #1229

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed fryers, in kitchen area, with an accumulation of food residue/debris alond sides between units.)

THE SELINSGROVE HOTEL

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in cook’s line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.) 2(Observed walk-in cooler food stored where it is subject to splash from containers on shelves above.) 3(Salad dressing held at 45°F, in the kitchen 1 door refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

VETERANS MEMORIAL POOL

Date of report: 07/10/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TUDOR HOUSE PIES

Date of report: 07/08/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENNS CREEK ADULT RESOURCE CENTER

Date of report: 07/06/2020

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

DAVE WERT - POPCORN & COTTON CANDY

Date of report: 07/22/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNOCO LEWISBURG

Date of report: 07/22/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARVEY’S FOOD MART - NEW BERLIN

Date of report: 07/21/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the food prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)

S & M CATERING

Date of report: 07/17/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROBERT A. TAYLOR CONCESSIONS (XGN-2962) MFF 3

Date of report: 07/13/2020

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALEES CAFE

Date of report: 07/06/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICAN LEGION POST 182 - LEWISBURG SOCIAL CLUB

Date of report: 07/06/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Single service plastic containers being reused for further food storage.)

DC COFFEE AND TEA COMPANY

Date of report: 07/01/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLD TURNPIKE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 07/01/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the ware washing area.) 2.(Observed an accumulation of dust, dirt and debris on the condenser fan guards in the walk-in cooler.)

