Food service location inspections from July 1-31

Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx. 

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

Mount Carmel Pool

Date of report: July 3

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.)

Leo’s Pizzeria

Date of report: July 3

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No covered trash can in restroom for proper disposal of feminine hygiene products.); 2 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.); 3 (Restroom floor is in need of cleaning/mopping.)

Frosty Penguin

Date of report: July 3

Town: Strong

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Facility could not produce frozen dessert test results during this inspection - must have copies available for inspector.); 2 (Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration); 3 (Dipper well operating below minimum 135*F or continuous flow operations.)

Turbotville Produce Center

Date of report: July 5

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Eggs and canned horseradish held at 47°F, in the store walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

Lawton S. Shroyer Memorial Swimming Pool

Date of report: July 5

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

B&C Cafe

Date of report: July 5

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Single-door glass-front refrigerator’s beverages held at 49°F, in the customer area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

Knarr’s Beverage

Date of report: July 8

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Good Wil’s Restaurant

Date of report: July 8

Town: Montandon

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Person in charge is not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with The Food Code. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.); 2 (Y valve with shutoffs is installed downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.); 3 (Mashed and baked potatoes registering 130-132*F internally instead of 135*F or above in Metro C5 hot hold case. Employees were not aware of how long items were in the hot-hold case. Items were disposed of in trash can. ~$50 worth of potatoes disposed of.); 4 (No thermometer available in Metro C5 hot hold unit. Digital display not functioning.)

China Garden

Date of report: July 9

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Containers of food and whole watermelons not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler.); 2 (Chicken and egg rolls in Coke refrigerator by deep fryers registering 51*F instead of 41*F or below. Items were in refrigerator about 2 hours. All were removed and placed in walk-in cooler.); 3 (Plastic shopping bags observed in freezer to store prepared products and uncooked meats are not an approved food storage material/container.); 4 (Coke refrigerator by deep fryers is not maintaining ambient temperature of 41*F or below. Not to be used for TCS foods until repaired/cleaned/corrected.); 5 (Buildup of dust/grease on fan guard in Coke refrigerator by deep fryers.); 6 (No thermometer available to measure ambient air temperature in the Coke refrigerator by the deep fryers.)

Winkie’s Pizza

Date of report: July 10

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.); 2 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.); 3 (Open #10 can of cheese observed in basement walk-in cooler.); 4 (Wall and ceiling, in the basement area, is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

Phoenix Junction Steakhouse Complex

Date of report: July 10

Town: Elysburg, Knoebels Amusement Resort

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Old Mill-Round Stand/Potato Barn

Date of report: July 10

Town: Elysburg, Knoebels Amusement Resort

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (cookie dough and pretzels food held at 50°F, in the Sweet Treats stand area, rather than 41°F or below as required.); 2 (Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply Shake Shack sinks at the time of this inspection).

Klees Korner

Date of report: July 10

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Dining Room @ Sweet Tooth Cafe

Date of report: July 10

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Frozen ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the corner upright freezer, is not being date marked.)

Alamo Complex

Date of report: July 10

Town: Elysburg, Knoebels Amusement Resort

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Ira B Baldwin VFW Post #1665

Date of report: July 12

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

M/M Food Mart

Date of report: July 17

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Heeter’s Drive In

Date of report: July 17

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Rite Aid #205

Date of report: July 18

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Original Italian Pizza

Date of report: July 18

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the facility ice machine: repaired with duct tape.); 2 (Old unused equipment stored in basement area, should be removed from food facility.)

Jan Sobieski Club

Date of report: July 18

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Friendly Choice Food Mart

Date of report: July 18

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed dish sink’s hot water turned off due to leaking.); 2 (Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the coffee area.); 3 (Prepackaged sandwiches not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

Brewser’s Sports Grille

Date of report: July 18

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in cook’s line area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.)

Bahama Sno Shack

Date of report: July 18

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (No continuous flow well for ice cream scoops (must be 135*F or above if standing water used).); 2 (Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the handwash area.); 3 (Food employee observed in service area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.); 4 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.)

Subway #38592

Date of report: July 22

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Ranshaw Mart

Date of report: July 22

Town: Ranshaw

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Beverages held at 47* - 50 °F, in the “GATORADE” cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.); 2 (The handwash sink located in the store and restroom areas do not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

Express Mart/Subway #51121

Date of report: July 22

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Anthracite Provisions

Date of report: July 22

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.); 2 (Prepackaged “shooters” not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

Turbotville Great Valu

Date of report: July 23

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.); 2 (Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing: two-bay sink has 90*angles sides and melds. REPEAT VIOLATION - WAS TO HAVE REPLACED LAST YEAR.); 3 (The handwash sink in the deli area was blocked by dish detergent container and not accessible at all times for employee use.)

Penn 80 Milton Truck Plaza

Date of report: July 23

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Deli meats and cheeses found to be registering 50*F in sandwich prep cooler at Subway counter. All items were in cooler about 2 hours (stocked this morning and not left in cooler overnight). All items pulled and placed in walk-in or refrigerator both holding at 41*F or below.); 2 (Sandwich prep cooler not holding an ambient temperature of 41*F or below. Repair/service will be called today.); 3 (Standing water on floor in walk-in cooler.)

Dollar General #14923

Date of report: July 23

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Well @ Christ Wesleyan Church

Date of report: July 24

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIller Concessions

Date of report: July 24

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Herndon Camp Meeting

Date of report: July 24

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Dal-Hern Pharmacy

Date of report: July 24

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CP Cafe

Date of report: July 24

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Fence

Date of report: July 26

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Gloria Amnendarez

Date of report: July 26

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MONTOUR COUNTY

Subway #16958

Date of report: July 3

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIke’s Food Truck

Date of report: July 3

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food preparation unit’s food was held at 44°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

Friendly’s #4007

Date of report: July 3

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the left cook’s line single-door upright refrigeration unit.)

Meadow Creek Country Store

Date of report: July 19

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Brother’s Beverage

Date of report: July 19

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Wintersteen Custom Butchering

Date of report: July 23

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Sugar Hillbilly Peanuts

Date of report: July 31

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER COUNTY

Penn Valley Shows, Funnel Cake

Date of report: July 1

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Penn Valley Shows

Date of report: July 1

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Son-Rise Meats @Middleburg Auction

Date of report: July 2

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Short Stop Quick Shop #6

Date of report: July 2

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Right-A-Way Convenience Store

Date of report: July 2

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

R&R Creations

Date of report: July 2

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Penns Creek Raceway Park

Date of report: July 2

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JJ’s Snack Bar @ Middleburg Auction

Date of report: July 22

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Selinsgrove Hotel

Date of report: July 8

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Fan guards in walk-in cooler exhibiting accumulation of black mold-like buildup on grids.); 2 (Bulk bags of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler.); 3 (Two spray bottles of water not labeled as to contents at cookline.); 4 (Loose caulking hanging from two areas of hood above deep fryers.); 5 (No back-flow prevention device on hose at mop sink.); 6 (Spray can of cleaner was stored with food ingredients and equipment at the cookline.)

McClure Fire Co.

Date of report: July 8

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Single service spring water bottles and ice cream buckets being reused for further food storage in freezer.)

Boscov’s #007

Date of report: July 8

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMC Selinsgrove 12

Date of report: July 8

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Chemical station attached to end of mop sink is not allowed. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

East Juniata Little Tigers

Date of report: July 17

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY

Sunoco Lewisburg

Date of report: July 1

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Gunzey’s Hot Sausage

Date of report: July 1

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Short Stop Quick Shop #2

Date of report: July 10

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Handsink at service counter was blocked by equipment and hose attached not allowing for required access at all times during food prep.); 2 (Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.)

Cocina Tica @ Lewisburg Farmer’s Market

Date of report: July 10

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Mancini’s Italian Restaurant

Date of report: July 12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Hideaway Latte Cafe

Date of report: July 12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

Flowers Delicious Italian Ice

Date of report: July 12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Bison Beverage

Date of report: July 12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Beer Barn

Date of report: July 12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Subway #39939

Date of report: July 17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (box of drink straws) stored under the hand wash sink p-trap.)

Original Italian Pizza

Date of report: July 17

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Corrected on site.)

Larry’s Pizza & Subs

Date of report: July 17

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

Sterling Mills

Date of report: July 25

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Son-Rise Meats

Date of report: July 25

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.); 2 (Pre-packaged, frozen soup and BBQ in grab-n-go freezer not labeled with name of product, facility name, address, full ingredient listing nor weight/volume.)

Mifflinburg Pool Concession Stand

Date of report: July 25

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No sanitizer test strips available to verify proper concentration in 3-compartment sink.)

Mifflinburg Hose Company

Date of report: July 25

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg

Date of report: July 25

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Boomerang’s Bar & Grille

Date of report: July 25

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.); 2 (Boxes of food and bags of ice not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer.); 3 (Accumulation of static dust on fan guard in walk-in cooler.)

Subway

Date of report: July 26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Smiling Chameleon Draft House

Date of report: July 26

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Vacuum packaged fish is not removed from vacuum packing during thawing at refrigeration temperatures as stated on mfg labels. REPEAT VIOLATION)

Rooney’s Pub

Date of report: July 26

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Penn Dairy LLC

Date of report: July 26

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Knicker’s Dining Room, Bucknell Golf Club

Date of report: July 26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Spray bottle of sanitizer not labeled as to contents.)

Davy’s Fresh Market

Date of report: July 26

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Jams & jellies missing address (Lewisburg, Pa) and volume on labels. Cream-based pies - state “keep refrigerated” on labels.)

