Food service location inspections from July 1-31
Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
Mount Carmel Pool
Date of report: July 3
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.)
Leo’s Pizzeria
Date of report: July 3
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No covered trash can in restroom for proper disposal of feminine hygiene products.); 2 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.); 3 (Restroom floor is in need of cleaning/mopping.)
Frosty Penguin
Date of report: July 3
Town: Strong
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Facility could not produce frozen dessert test results during this inspection - must have copies available for inspector.); 2 (Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration); 3 (Dipper well operating below minimum 135*F or continuous flow operations.)
Turbotville Produce Center
Date of report: July 5
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Eggs and canned horseradish held at 47°F, in the store walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
Lawton S. Shroyer Memorial Swimming Pool
Date of report: July 5
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
B&C Cafe
Date of report: July 5
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Single-door glass-front refrigerator’s beverages held at 49°F, in the customer area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
Knarr’s Beverage
Date of report: July 8
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Good Wil’s Restaurant
Date of report: July 8
Town: Montandon
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Person in charge is not monitoring the facility closely enough to fully comply with The Food Code. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.); 2 (Y valve with shutoffs is installed downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.); 3 (Mashed and baked potatoes registering 130-132*F internally instead of 135*F or above in Metro C5 hot hold case. Employees were not aware of how long items were in the hot-hold case. Items were disposed of in trash can. ~$50 worth of potatoes disposed of.); 4 (No thermometer available in Metro C5 hot hold unit. Digital display not functioning.)
China Garden
Date of report: July 9
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Containers of food and whole watermelons not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler.); 2 (Chicken and egg rolls in Coke refrigerator by deep fryers registering 51*F instead of 41*F or below. Items were in refrigerator about 2 hours. All were removed and placed in walk-in cooler.); 3 (Plastic shopping bags observed in freezer to store prepared products and uncooked meats are not an approved food storage material/container.); 4 (Coke refrigerator by deep fryers is not maintaining ambient temperature of 41*F or below. Not to be used for TCS foods until repaired/cleaned/corrected.); 5 (Buildup of dust/grease on fan guard in Coke refrigerator by deep fryers.); 6 (No thermometer available to measure ambient air temperature in the Coke refrigerator by the deep fryers.)
Winkie’s Pizza
Date of report: July 10
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.); 2 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.); 3 (Open #10 can of cheese observed in basement walk-in cooler.); 4 (Wall and ceiling, in the basement area, is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
Phoenix Junction Steakhouse Complex
Date of report: July 10
Town: Elysburg, Knoebels Amusement Resort
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Old Mill-Round Stand/Potato Barn
Date of report: July 10
Town: Elysburg, Knoebels Amusement Resort
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (cookie dough and pretzels food held at 50°F, in the Sweet Treats stand area, rather than 41°F or below as required.); 2 (Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply Shake Shack sinks at the time of this inspection).
Klees Korner
Date of report: July 10
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Dining Room @ Sweet Tooth Cafe
Date of report: July 10
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Frozen ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the corner upright freezer, is not being date marked.)
Alamo Complex
Date of report: July 10
Town: Elysburg, Knoebels Amusement Resort
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Ira B Baldwin VFW Post #1665
Date of report: July 12
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
M/M Food Mart
Date of report: July 17
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Heeter’s Drive In
Date of report: July 17
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Rite Aid #205
Date of report: July 18
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Original Italian Pizza
Date of report: July 18
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the facility ice machine: repaired with duct tape.); 2 (Old unused equipment stored in basement area, should be removed from food facility.)
Jan Sobieski Club
Date of report: July 18
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Friendly Choice Food Mart
Date of report: July 18
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed dish sink’s hot water turned off due to leaking.); 2 (Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the coffee area.); 3 (Prepackaged sandwiches not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
Brewser’s Sports Grille
Date of report: July 18
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in cook’s line area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as beard cover.)
Bahama Sno Shack
Date of report: July 18
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (No continuous flow well for ice cream scoops (must be 135*F or above if standing water used).); 2 (Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the handwash area.); 3 (Food employee observed in service area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.); 4 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.)
Subway #38592
Date of report: July 22
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Ranshaw Mart
Date of report: July 22
Town: Ranshaw
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Beverages held at 47* - 50 °F, in the “GATORADE” cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.); 2 (The handwash sink located in the store and restroom areas do not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
Express Mart/Subway #51121
Date of report: July 22
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Anthracite Provisions
Date of report: July 22
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.); 2 (Prepackaged “shooters” not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
Turbotville Great Valu
Date of report: July 23
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.); 2 (Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing: two-bay sink has 90*angles sides and melds. REPEAT VIOLATION - WAS TO HAVE REPLACED LAST YEAR.); 3 (The handwash sink in the deli area was blocked by dish detergent container and not accessible at all times for employee use.)
Penn 80 Milton Truck Plaza
Date of report: July 23
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Deli meats and cheeses found to be registering 50*F in sandwich prep cooler at Subway counter. All items were in cooler about 2 hours (stocked this morning and not left in cooler overnight). All items pulled and placed in walk-in or refrigerator both holding at 41*F or below.); 2 (Sandwich prep cooler not holding an ambient temperature of 41*F or below. Repair/service will be called today.); 3 (Standing water on floor in walk-in cooler.)
Dollar General #14923
Date of report: July 23
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Well @ Christ Wesleyan Church
Date of report: July 24
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIller Concessions
Date of report: July 24
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Herndon Camp Meeting
Date of report: July 24
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Dal-Hern Pharmacy
Date of report: July 24
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CP Cafe
Date of report: July 24
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Fence
Date of report: July 26
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Gloria Amnendarez
Date of report: July 26
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MONTOUR COUNTY
Subway #16958
Date of report: July 3
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIke’s Food Truck
Date of report: July 3
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food preparation unit’s food was held at 44°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
Friendly’s #4007
Date of report: July 3
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the left cook’s line single-door upright refrigeration unit.)
Meadow Creek Country Store
Date of report: July 19
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Brother’s Beverage
Date of report: July 19
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Wintersteen Custom Butchering
Date of report: July 23
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Sugar Hillbilly Peanuts
Date of report: July 31
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY
Penn Valley Shows, Funnel Cake
Date of report: July 1
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Penn Valley Shows
Date of report: July 1
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Son-Rise Meats @Middleburg Auction
Date of report: July 2
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Short Stop Quick Shop #6
Date of report: July 2
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Right-A-Way Convenience Store
Date of report: July 2
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
R&R Creations
Date of report: July 2
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Penns Creek Raceway Park
Date of report: July 2
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JJ’s Snack Bar @ Middleburg Auction
Date of report: July 22
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Selinsgrove Hotel
Date of report: July 8
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Fan guards in walk-in cooler exhibiting accumulation of black mold-like buildup on grids.); 2 (Bulk bags of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler.); 3 (Two spray bottles of water not labeled as to contents at cookline.); 4 (Loose caulking hanging from two areas of hood above deep fryers.); 5 (No back-flow prevention device on hose at mop sink.); 6 (Spray can of cleaner was stored with food ingredients and equipment at the cookline.)
McClure Fire Co.
Date of report: July 8
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Single service spring water bottles and ice cream buckets being reused for further food storage in freezer.)
Boscov’s #007
Date of report: July 8
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMC Selinsgrove 12
Date of report: July 8
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Chemical station attached to end of mop sink is not allowed. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
East Juniata Little Tigers
Date of report: July 17
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY
Sunoco Lewisburg
Date of report: July 1
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Gunzey’s Hot Sausage
Date of report: July 1
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Short Stop Quick Shop #2
Date of report: July 10
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Handsink at service counter was blocked by equipment and hose attached not allowing for required access at all times during food prep.); 2 (Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.)
Cocina Tica @ Lewisburg Farmer’s Market
Date of report: July 10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Mancini’s Italian Restaurant
Date of report: July 12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Hideaway Latte Cafe
Date of report: July 12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
Flowers Delicious Italian Ice
Date of report: July 12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Bison Beverage
Date of report: July 12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Beer Barn
Date of report: July 12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Subway #39939
Date of report: July 17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (box of drink straws) stored under the hand wash sink p-trap.)
Original Italian Pizza
Date of report: July 17
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed single-service, single-use articles (pizza boxes) stored directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Corrected on site.)
Larry’s Pizza & Subs
Date of report: July 17
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
Sterling Mills
Date of report: July 25
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Son-Rise Meats
Date of report: July 25
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.); 2 (Pre-packaged, frozen soup and BBQ in grab-n-go freezer not labeled with name of product, facility name, address, full ingredient listing nor weight/volume.)
Mifflinburg Pool Concession Stand
Date of report: July 25
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No sanitizer test strips available to verify proper concentration in 3-compartment sink.)
Mifflinburg Hose Company
Date of report: July 25
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg
Date of report: July 25
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Boomerang’s Bar & Grille
Date of report: July 25
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.); 2 (Boxes of food and bags of ice not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer.); 3 (Accumulation of static dust on fan guard in walk-in cooler.)
Subway
Date of report: July 26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Smiling Chameleon Draft House
Date of report: July 26
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Vacuum packaged fish is not removed from vacuum packing during thawing at refrigeration temperatures as stated on mfg labels. REPEAT VIOLATION)
Rooney’s Pub
Date of report: July 26
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Penn Dairy LLC
Date of report: July 26
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Knicker’s Dining Room, Bucknell Golf Club
Date of report: July 26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Spray bottle of sanitizer not labeled as to contents.)
Davy’s Fresh Market
Date of report: July 26
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Jams & jellies missing address (Lewisburg, Pa) and volume on labels. Cream-based pies - state “keep refrigerated” on labels.)