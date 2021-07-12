Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from June 1 to June 30, 2021.

MONTOUR

BURKHOLDER‘S FARM MARKET

Date of report: 06/28/2021

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MEADOW CREEK COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 06/15/2021

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

BROC’S PRODUCE

Date of report: 06/30/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DINING ROOM AT SWEET TOOTH CAFE

Date of report: 06/30/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Eggs held at 48°F, in the food preparation, rather than 45°F or below as required.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

AMERICAN LEGION POST #44

Date of report: 06/29/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching raw vegetables, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)

DAYS EATS & SWEETS

Date of report: 06/28/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EXCHANGE POOL SB

Date of report: 06/28/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the snack bar area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

ECLIPSE CRAFT BREWING

Date of report: 06/25/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILTON JARRETT NORMAN AMERICAN LEGION POST #201

Date of report: 06/25/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNBURY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 06/25/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ATLAS AMERICAN LEGION POST 804

Date of report: 06/24/2021

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BREWSER’S SPORTS GRILLE

Date of report: 06/24/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.) 2(TCS food was held at 50°F, in the left (new) food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Non-TCS food was held at 45°F, in the right food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

CHILLERS

Date of report: 06/24/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FROSTY PENGUIN

Date of report: 06/24/2021

Town: Strong

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PEPE’S

Date of report: 06/24/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YUMMY BUFFET

Date of report: 06/24/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #9698

Date of report: 06/24/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed fan in milk/juice cooler with an accumulation of dust.) 2(Ice cream machine and shake machine nozzles, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and dust and was not clean to sight and touch.)

FUNNEL CAKE STAND

Date of report: 06/23/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

INTERNATIONAL FOOD COURT

Date of report: 06/23/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLD MILL/ROUND STAND/POTATO BARN

Date of report: 06/23/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PHOENIX JUNCTION STEAKHOUSE COMPLEX

Date of report: 06/23/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE WHARF COMPLEX

Date of report: 06/23/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE SWEET STOP

Date of report: 06/21/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 06/17/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BECKY’S SOFT SERVE

Date of report: 06/16/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IRA B BALDWIN VFW POST 1665

Date of report: 06/16/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPEEDY’S PLACE

Date of report: 06/16/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-TCS hot sauces held at 56°F, in the under counter refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

AMERICAN LEGION POST 71

Date of report: 06/15/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEWART COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 06/15/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sinks (requires at least 110F or higher) at the time of this inspection) 2(Deli case meats held at 44°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

MILTON COMMUNITY POOL

Date of report: 06/15/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TERI’S CONCESSIONS TFF 3

Date of report: 06/15/2021

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WATSONTOWN FIREMEN’S CARNIVAL TFF 3

Date of report: 06/15/2021

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CESARI’S PIZZA

Date of report: 06/14/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIANE’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 06/14/2021

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #503

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOTTLE WORKS

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BRUMBACH’S AUCTION

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CONCERNED CITIZEN’S FOR CHILD CARE

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAMILY DOLLAR #03684

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LA FIEBRE FOOD TRUCK MFF3

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARLIN’S SUB SHOP

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WARRIOR RUN LADY DEFENDER SOCCER TFF3

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DARLENE’S DELI

Date of report: 06/10/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J R’S MINI MART

Date of report: 06/10/2021

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by bag of onions and not accessible at all times for employee use.)

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS

Date of report: 06/10/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAWTON W SHROYER MEMORIAL SWIMMING POOL

Date of report: 06/10/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MT CARMEL POOL SB

Date of report: 06/10/2021

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have the new three-compartment sink, for manual warewashing, fully installed.) 2(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)

THE BAKERY

Date of report: 06/10/2021

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN, INC. #40157

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIANE’S STICKY BUNS MFF 3

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food was held at 44°F, in the under-counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

HARRISON’S CONCESSIONS TFF 3

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLY SPIRIT LUTHERAN FOOD TRAILER TFF 3

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Two boxes of fish patties held at 44°F, in the trailer’s household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

POINT BARN FARM MARKET

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPLASH MAGIC CAMPGROUNDS

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE LIONS CLUB TFS 3

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Two boxes of hot dogs observed thawing at room temperature on the community center kitchen counter, which is not an approved thawing method.)

ZION LUTHERAN FOOD STAND TFF 3

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food was held at 45°F, in the household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 46°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

GIRL SCOUTS TFF 3

Date of report: 06/08/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOT TWP FIRE CO

Date of report: 06/08/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN 40402A

Date of report: 06/07/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sanitized water observed at 103F; test strip manufacturer requires 65 — 76F for accurate results.)

A PLUS 40406H

Date of report: 06/07/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARLIN’S SUB SHOP

Date of report: 06/07/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sinks at the time of this inspection.) 2(Food employee observed, in preparation/serving area, wearing on arm.)

POINT TWP RECREATION PARK

Date of report: 06/07/2021

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE FENCE

Date of report: 06/07/2021

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, wearing watch on arm.) 2(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard cover.)

THE ROOST BAR

Date of report: 06/04/2021

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Soda gun nozzle at bar observed with a pink yeast-like residue.)

TURBOTVILLE PRODUCE CENTER

Date of report: 06/04/2021

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

THE WINDY WAGON MFF3 XMA-3330

Date of report: 06/29/2021

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN 40410H

Date of report: 06/29/2021

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

7-ELEVEN 40411H

Date of report: 06/29/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALINE COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 06/29/2021

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLEBURG AREA RECREATION

Date of report: 06/29/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Box of hot dogs and non-TCS food held at 58°F, in the front household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Non-TCS food was held at 46°F, in the side household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.46)

GOLDEN CHOPSTICKS

Date of report: 06/22/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed in-use cleaver stored between table and food prep unit, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.)

JB’S PIZZERIA

Date of report: 06/22/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RITA’S ITALIAN ICE #230

Date of report: 06/22/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE INN

Date of report: 06/22/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

APPLEBEE’S #3314

Date of report: 06/17/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOB EVANS #2070

Date of report: 06/17/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #1044

Date of report: 06/17/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TRIED & TRUE CATERING LLC

Date of report: 06/11/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FREMONT FIRE DEPT

Date of report: 06/08/2021

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHEETZ #235

Date of report: 06/08/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA

Date of report: 06/07/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RITA’S ITALIAN ICE (PA XJE-8061)

Date of report: 06/04/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNOWY SUMMERS — MFF 3

Date of report: 06/04/2021

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40418H

Date of report: 06/02/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

R & T GRILLING & CATERING

Date of report: 06/02/2021

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOSS’S STEAK & SEA HOUSE #10

Date of report: 06/01/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RIGHT-A-WAY CONVENIENCE STORE

Date of report: 06/01/2021

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight.)

SHORT STOP — QUICK SHOP #6

Date of report: 06/01/2021

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

HISSHO SUSHI AT GIANT #6332

Date of report: 06/30/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SWEET FROG

Date of report: 06/30/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TWO GIRL’S ICE CREAM — MFF3

Date of report: 06/30/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VILLAGE COMMON — BUFFALO VALLEY LUTHERAN VILLAGE

Date of report: 06/30/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Chemical station installed on mop sink downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed.)

CROCODILE CREEK CAFE

Date of report: 06/28/2021

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MICHAEL’S BEVERAGE

Date of report: 06/28/2021

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RB WINTER STATE PARK CONCESSIONS

Date of report: 06/28/2021

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROBERT TAYLOR CONCESSIONS XKE-9627 — MFF4

Date of report: 06/09/2021

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BISON BEVERAGE INC

Date of report: 06/02/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PEKING GARDEN

Date of report: 06/02/2021

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No chlorine test strips available for 3-compartment sink.) 2(Spray bottles of cleaner not labeled as to contents.)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you