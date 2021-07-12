Food service location inspections from June 1 to June 30, 2021.
MONTOUR
BURKHOLDER‘S FARM MARKET
Date of report: 06/28/2021
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MEADOW CREEK COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 06/15/2021
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
BROC’S PRODUCE
Date of report: 06/30/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DINING ROOM AT SWEET TOOTH CAFE
Date of report: 06/30/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Eggs held at 48°F, in the food preparation, rather than 45°F or below as required.) 2(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
AMERICAN LEGION POST #44
Date of report: 06/29/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching raw vegetables, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
DAYS EATS & SWEETS
Date of report: 06/28/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EXCHANGE POOL SB
Date of report: 06/28/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the snack bar area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
ECLIPSE CRAFT BREWING
Date of report: 06/25/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILTON JARRETT NORMAN AMERICAN LEGION POST #201
Date of report: 06/25/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNBURY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 06/25/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ATLAS AMERICAN LEGION POST 804
Date of report: 06/24/2021
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BREWSER’S SPORTS GRILLE
Date of report: 06/24/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in grill area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.) 2(TCS food was held at 50°F, in the left (new) food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required. Non-TCS food was held at 45°F, in the right food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
CHILLERS
Date of report: 06/24/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FROSTY PENGUIN
Date of report: 06/24/2021
Town: Strong
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PEPE’S
Date of report: 06/24/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YUMMY BUFFET
Date of report: 06/24/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #9698
Date of report: 06/24/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed fan in milk/juice cooler with an accumulation of dust.) 2(Ice cream machine and shake machine nozzles, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and dust and was not clean to sight and touch.)
FUNNEL CAKE STAND
Date of report: 06/23/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
INTERNATIONAL FOOD COURT
Date of report: 06/23/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLD MILL/ROUND STAND/POTATO BARN
Date of report: 06/23/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PHOENIX JUNCTION STEAKHOUSE COMPLEX
Date of report: 06/23/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE WHARF COMPLEX
Date of report: 06/23/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE SWEET STOP
Date of report: 06/21/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 06/17/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BECKY’S SOFT SERVE
Date of report: 06/16/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IRA B BALDWIN VFW POST 1665
Date of report: 06/16/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPEEDY’S PLACE
Date of report: 06/16/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-TCS hot sauces held at 56°F, in the under counter refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
AMERICAN LEGION POST 71
Date of report: 06/15/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEWART COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 06/15/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sinks (requires at least 110F or higher) at the time of this inspection) 2(Deli case meats held at 44°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MILTON COMMUNITY POOL
Date of report: 06/15/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TERI’S CONCESSIONS TFF 3
Date of report: 06/15/2021
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WATSONTOWN FIREMEN’S CARNIVAL TFF 3
Date of report: 06/15/2021
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CESARI’S PIZZA
Date of report: 06/14/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIANE’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 06/14/2021
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #503
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOTTLE WORKS
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BRUMBACH’S AUCTION
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CONCERNED CITIZEN’S FOR CHILD CARE
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAMILY DOLLAR #03684
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LA FIEBRE FOOD TRUCK MFF3
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARLIN’S SUB SHOP
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WARRIOR RUN LADY DEFENDER SOCCER TFF3
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DARLENE’S DELI
Date of report: 06/10/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J R’S MINI MART
Date of report: 06/10/2021
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by bag of onions and not accessible at all times for employee use.)
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS
Date of report: 06/10/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAWTON W SHROYER MEMORIAL SWIMMING POOL
Date of report: 06/10/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MT CARMEL POOL SB
Date of report: 06/10/2021
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have the new three-compartment sink, for manual warewashing, fully installed.) 2(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)
THE BAKERY
Date of report: 06/10/2021
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN, INC. #40157
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIANE’S STICKY BUNS MFF 3
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food was held at 44°F, in the under-counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
HARRISON’S CONCESSIONS TFF 3
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLY SPIRIT LUTHERAN FOOD TRAILER TFF 3
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Two boxes of fish patties held at 44°F, in the trailer’s household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
POINT BARN FARM MARKET
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPLASH MAGIC CAMPGROUNDS
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE LIONS CLUB TFS 3
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Two boxes of hot dogs observed thawing at room temperature on the community center kitchen counter, which is not an approved thawing method.)
ZION LUTHERAN FOOD STAND TFF 3
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food was held at 45°F, in the household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was held at 46°F, in the food preparation unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
GIRL SCOUTS TFF 3
Date of report: 06/08/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOT TWP FIRE CO
Date of report: 06/08/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN 40402A
Date of report: 06/07/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sanitized water observed at 103F; test strip manufacturer requires 65 — 76F for accurate results.)
A PLUS 40406H
Date of report: 06/07/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARLIN’S SUB SHOP
Date of report: 06/07/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply dish sinks at the time of this inspection.) 2(Food employee observed, in preparation/serving area, wearing on arm.)
POINT TWP RECREATION PARK
Date of report: 06/07/2021
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE FENCE
Date of report: 06/07/2021
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in preparation area, wearing watch on arm.) 2(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard cover.)
THE ROOST BAR
Date of report: 06/04/2021
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Soda gun nozzle at bar observed with a pink yeast-like residue.)
TURBOTVILLE PRODUCE CENTER
Date of report: 06/04/2021
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
THE WINDY WAGON MFF3 XMA-3330
Date of report: 06/29/2021
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN 40410H
Date of report: 06/29/2021
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
7-ELEVEN 40411H
Date of report: 06/29/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALINE COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 06/29/2021
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLEBURG AREA RECREATION
Date of report: 06/29/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Box of hot dogs and non-TCS food held at 58°F, in the front household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Non-TCS food was held at 46°F, in the side household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.46)
GOLDEN CHOPSTICKS
Date of report: 06/22/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed in-use cleaver stored between table and food prep unit, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.)
JB’S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 06/22/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RITA’S ITALIAN ICE #230
Date of report: 06/22/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE INN
Date of report: 06/22/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
APPLEBEE’S #3314
Date of report: 06/17/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOB EVANS #2070
Date of report: 06/17/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #1044
Date of report: 06/17/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TRIED & TRUE CATERING LLC
Date of report: 06/11/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FREMONT FIRE DEPT
Date of report: 06/08/2021
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHEETZ #235
Date of report: 06/08/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA
Date of report: 06/07/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RITA’S ITALIAN ICE (PA XJE-8061)
Date of report: 06/04/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNOWY SUMMERS — MFF 3
Date of report: 06/04/2021
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40418H
Date of report: 06/02/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
R & T GRILLING & CATERING
Date of report: 06/02/2021
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOSS’S STEAK & SEA HOUSE #10
Date of report: 06/01/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RIGHT-A-WAY CONVENIENCE STORE
Date of report: 06/01/2021
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight.)
SHORT STOP — QUICK SHOP #6
Date of report: 06/01/2021
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
HISSHO SUSHI AT GIANT #6332
Date of report: 06/30/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SWEET FROG
Date of report: 06/30/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TWO GIRL’S ICE CREAM — MFF3
Date of report: 06/30/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VILLAGE COMMON — BUFFALO VALLEY LUTHERAN VILLAGE
Date of report: 06/30/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Chemical station installed on mop sink downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed.)
CROCODILE CREEK CAFE
Date of report: 06/28/2021
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MICHAEL’S BEVERAGE
Date of report: 06/28/2021
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RB WINTER STATE PARK CONCESSIONS
Date of report: 06/28/2021
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROBERT TAYLOR CONCESSIONS XKE-9627 — MFF4
Date of report: 06/09/2021
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BISON BEVERAGE INC
Date of report: 06/02/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PEKING GARDEN
Date of report: 06/02/2021
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No chlorine test strips available for 3-compartment sink.) 2(Spray bottles of cleaner not labeled as to contents.)