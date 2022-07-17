Food service location inspections from June 1 to June 30, 2022.

MONTOUR

THE VENUE AT LIBERTY VALLEY

Date of report: 06-16

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the dish area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

MEADOW CREEK COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 06-09

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

MAMA G’S BAKERY

Date of report: 06-24

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #503

Date of report: 06-23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #9698

Date of report: 06-23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ECLIPSE CRAFT BREWING

Date of report: 06-23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILTON JARRETT NORMAN AMERICAN LEGION POST #201

Date of report: 06-23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Orange juice in the front cooler was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)

HARD COAL CAFE II

Date of report: 06-21

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.) 2(Ground Beef foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.) 3(Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.)

MOUNT CARMEL DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #22989

Date of report: 06-21

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BRESSI FAMILY FOODS

Date of report: 06-16

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RANCHO AZTECA

Date of report: 06-16

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALAMO COMPLEX

Date of report: 06-15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hot dogs were held at 56°F (also internal), in the pool snack bar area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Pizza cheese was held at 63°F, in the Oasis pizza area (unit not working), rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.) 3(Wooden scabbard observed being used in catering facility.) 4(Food employee observed in catering area, wearing watch on arm.) 5(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the catering area to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 6(Duct tape repairs in potato cake’s bin) 7(Alamo food facility is reusing containers, which are intended to be a single-use articles.)

INTERNATIONAL FOOD COURT

Date of report: 06-15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PHOENIX JUNCTION STEAKHOUSE COMPLEX

Date of report: 06-15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice.) 2(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.)

VALLEY GUN & COUNTRY CLUB

Date of report: 06-15

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BREWSER’S SPORTS GRILLE

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Walk-in cooler flooring not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease and food waste accumulations.)

DAISY’S DELI & CAFE

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIANE’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GREYSTONE DINER & BAR

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KATIE’S KETTLE CORN MFF 3

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Dornsife

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAWTON W SHROYER MEMORIAL SWIMMING POOL

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TERI’S CONCESSIONS TFF 3

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WATSONTOWN FIREMEN’S CARNIVAL TFF 3

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AN-TEEK BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 06-10

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA COOK

Date of report: 06-10

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bulk bag of onions, bottles of oil under cookline and and bag of cornstarch not stored at least 6” off the floor.)

HOLY SPIRIT LUTHERAN FOOD TRAILER TFF 3

Date of report: 06-10

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Fish was held at 45°F, in the trailer refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

MUDDY RUN FARM

Date of report: 06-10

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE TWO OWLS

Date of report: 06-10

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIANE’S STICKY BUNS MFF 3

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EXCHANGE POOL SB

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GIRL SCOUTS TFF 3

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARRISON’S CONCESSIONS TFF 3

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MA MA ANNA ITALIAN BBQ MFF4

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)

TURBOTVILLE LIONS CLUB TFS 3

Date of report: 06-08

Town: xxx

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the pizza prep trailer.)

WARRIOR RUN LADY DEFENDER SOCCER TFF3

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ZION LUTHERAN FOOD STAND TFF 3

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN, INC. #40157

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed ceiling and fans in the walk in cooler with an accumulation of dust.) 2(Soda and Slurpee machines, food contact surface’s, were observed to have residue and were not clean to sight and touch.)

AMERCIAN LEGION POST #44

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sanitizer solution temperature 115f — test strip recommended temperature 65— 75f.)

BOTTLE WORKS

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CONCERNED CITIZEN’S FOR CHILD CARE

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #6569

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARLIN’S SUB SHOP

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed the ice machine with an accumulation of residue.) 2(Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food repackaged by the food facility, was being datemarked with a sell by, use by or discard by date that was beyond the manufacturer’s original date.)

BECKY’S SOFT SERVE

Date of report: 06-06

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUTCHMAN’S KETTLE CORN MFF 3

Date of report: 06-06

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPLASH MAGIC CAMPGROUNDS

Date of report: 06-06

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HIDDEN STORIES BREWING CO

Date of report: 06-02

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

POINT BARN FARM MARKET

Date of report: 06-02

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DINING ROOM @ SWEET TOOTH CAFE

Date of report: 06-02

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F due to hot water not working.)

MOSS GARDEN BAKERY & CAFE

Date of report: 06-02

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged soups and salads not labeled properly with ingredient statement.)

PENN JERSEY FOOD MART #9

Date of report: 06-02

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Breakfast sandwiches, butter and cheese sticks held at 46°F, in the above counter refrigerator in roller grill area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

AMERICAN LEGION POST 71

Date of report: 06-01

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEWART COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 06-01

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAMILY DOLLAR #03684

Date of report: 06-01

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Milk in the cooler area was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)

JJ STAMM SOCIAL HALL-FLEA MARKET INC

Date of report: 06-01

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNBURY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 06-01

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

THE SELINSGROVE HOTEL

Date of report: 06-29

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hood filters have heavy buildup of grease and soot. Owner has cleaner scheduled.) 2(No hand wash reminder signs for employees posted in restrooms.) 3(No Food Employee Certificate available for review.)

EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA

Date of report: 06-22

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TRIED & TRUE CATERING LLC

Date of report: 06-13

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN’S MARKET INC

Date of report: 06-13

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EUNICE SAUDER — TFF3

Date of report: 06-10

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) (The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep area.)

FREMONT FIRE DEPT

Date of report: 06-09

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RITA’S ITALIAN ICE (PA XJE-8061)

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN 40411H

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FREEBURG FIRE CO HALL

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Freeburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIT STOP

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOB EVANS #2070

Date of report: 06-06

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed dirty dish rack, in dishwashing area, with an accumulation of food residue on underside of shelves.)

APPLEBEE’S #3314

Date of report: 06-03

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE INN

Date of report: 06-03

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TWIST N SPLITS — MFF 3

Date of report: 06-03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #1044

Date of report: 06-02

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

CAMP KAROONDINHA

Date of report: 06-21

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Chemical station attached on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)

CAMP MOUNT LUTHER

Date of report: 06-21

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)

HUMINGBIRD LUNCH STAND

Date of report: 06-21

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLD MILL CREAMERY

Date of report: 06-21

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUNKIN DONUT OF LEWISBURG

Date of report: 06-14

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PEKING GARDEN

Date of report: 06-13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sanitizer test strips available yet. Owner will order strips today.)

ROBERT A. TAYLOR CONCESSIONS (XGN-2962) MFF 3

Date of report: 06-13

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SON-RISE MEATS

Date of report: 06-10

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROBERT TAYLOR CONCESSIONS XKE-9627 — MFF4

Date of report: 06-08

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN # 40421A

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Three half gallon and 3 gallon containers of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 5/30-6/6. All were pulled from sale.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink. REPEAT VIOLATION)

CROCODILE CREEK CAFE

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MICHAEL’S BEVERAGE

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RIVERWOOD

Date of report: 06-07

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICAN LEGION POST 182 — LEWISBURG SOCIAL CLUB

Date of report: 06-06

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

Date of report: 06-06

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed one employee using broom with food prep gloves still on hands.) 2(One employee observed wearing watch during food prep.)

VILLAGE COMMON — BUFFALO VALLEY LUTHERAN VILLAGE

Date of report: 06-06

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Black mold-like residue on left interior side of ice machine bin.) 1(Chemical station installed on mop sink downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed. REPEAT VIOLATION)

45 W

Date of report: 06-03

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

