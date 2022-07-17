Food service location inspections from June 1 to June 30, 2022.
MONTOUR
THE VENUE AT LIBERTY VALLEY
Date of report: 06-16
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the dish area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
MEADOW CREEK COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 06-09
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
MAMA G’S BAKERY
Date of report: 06-24
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #503
Date of report: 06-23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #9698
Date of report: 06-23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ECLIPSE CRAFT BREWING
Date of report: 06-23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILTON JARRETT NORMAN AMERICAN LEGION POST #201
Date of report: 06-23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Orange juice in the front cooler was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)
HARD COAL CAFE II
Date of report: 06-21
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.) 2(Ground Beef foods are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.) 3(Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.)
MOUNT CARMEL DOLLAR GENERAL STORE #22989
Date of report: 06-21
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BRESSI FAMILY FOODS
Date of report: 06-16
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RANCHO AZTECA
Date of report: 06-16
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALAMO COMPLEX
Date of report: 06-15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hot dogs were held at 56°F (also internal), in the pool snack bar area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Pizza cheese was held at 63°F, in the Oasis pizza area (unit not working), rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.) 3(Wooden scabbard observed being used in catering facility.) 4(Food employee observed in catering area, wearing watch on arm.) 5(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the catering area to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 6(Duct tape repairs in potato cake’s bin) 7(Alamo food facility is reusing containers, which are intended to be a single-use articles.)
INTERNATIONAL FOOD COURT
Date of report: 06-15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PHOENIX JUNCTION STEAKHOUSE COMPLEX
Date of report: 06-15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice.) 2(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.)
VALLEY GUN & COUNTRY CLUB
Date of report: 06-15
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BREWSER’S SPORTS GRILLE
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Walk-in cooler flooring not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease and food waste accumulations.)
DAISY’S DELI & CAFE
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIANE’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GREYSTONE DINER & BAR
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KATIE’S KETTLE CORN MFF 3
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Dornsife
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAWTON W SHROYER MEMORIAL SWIMMING POOL
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TERI’S CONCESSIONS TFF 3
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WATSONTOWN FIREMEN’S CARNIVAL TFF 3
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AN-TEEK BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 06-10
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA COOK
Date of report: 06-10
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bulk bag of onions, bottles of oil under cookline and and bag of cornstarch not stored at least 6” off the floor.)
HOLY SPIRIT LUTHERAN FOOD TRAILER TFF 3
Date of report: 06-10
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Fish was held at 45°F, in the trailer refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MUDDY RUN FARM
Date of report: 06-10
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE TWO OWLS
Date of report: 06-10
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIANE’S STICKY BUNS MFF 3
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EXCHANGE POOL SB
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GIRL SCOUTS TFF 3
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARRISON’S CONCESSIONS TFF 3
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MA MA ANNA ITALIAN BBQ MFF4
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.)
TURBOTVILLE LIONS CLUB TFS 3
Date of report: 06-08
Town: xxx
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the pizza prep trailer.)
WARRIOR RUN LADY DEFENDER SOCCER TFF3
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ZION LUTHERAN FOOD STAND TFF 3
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN, INC. #40157
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed ceiling and fans in the walk in cooler with an accumulation of dust.) 2(Soda and Slurpee machines, food contact surface’s, were observed to have residue and were not clean to sight and touch.)
AMERCIAN LEGION POST #44
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sanitizer solution temperature 115f — test strip recommended temperature 65— 75f.)
BOTTLE WORKS
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CONCERNED CITIZEN’S FOR CHILD CARE
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #6569
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARLIN’S SUB SHOP
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed the ice machine with an accumulation of residue.) 2(Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food repackaged by the food facility, was being datemarked with a sell by, use by or discard by date that was beyond the manufacturer’s original date.)
BECKY’S SOFT SERVE
Date of report: 06-06
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUTCHMAN’S KETTLE CORN MFF 3
Date of report: 06-06
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPLASH MAGIC CAMPGROUNDS
Date of report: 06-06
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HIDDEN STORIES BREWING CO
Date of report: 06-02
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
POINT BARN FARM MARKET
Date of report: 06-02
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DINING ROOM @ SWEET TOOTH CAFE
Date of report: 06-02
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F due to hot water not working.)
MOSS GARDEN BAKERY & CAFE
Date of report: 06-02
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged soups and salads not labeled properly with ingredient statement.)
PENN JERSEY FOOD MART #9
Date of report: 06-02
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Breakfast sandwiches, butter and cheese sticks held at 46°F, in the above counter refrigerator in roller grill area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
AMERICAN LEGION POST 71
Date of report: 06-01
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEWART COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 06-01
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAMILY DOLLAR #03684
Date of report: 06-01
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Milk in the cooler area was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)
JJ STAMM SOCIAL HALL-FLEA MARKET INC
Date of report: 06-01
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNBURY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 06-01
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
THE SELINSGROVE HOTEL
Date of report: 06-29
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hood filters have heavy buildup of grease and soot. Owner has cleaner scheduled.) 2(No hand wash reminder signs for employees posted in restrooms.) 3(No Food Employee Certificate available for review.)
EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA
Date of report: 06-22
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TRIED & TRUE CATERING LLC
Date of report: 06-13
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN’S MARKET INC
Date of report: 06-13
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EUNICE SAUDER — TFF3
Date of report: 06-10
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) (The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep area.)
FREMONT FIRE DEPT
Date of report: 06-09
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RITA’S ITALIAN ICE (PA XJE-8061)
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN 40411H
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FREEBURG FIRE CO HALL
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Freeburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIT STOP
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOB EVANS #2070
Date of report: 06-06
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed dirty dish rack, in dishwashing area, with an accumulation of food residue on underside of shelves.)
APPLEBEE’S #3314
Date of report: 06-03
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE INN
Date of report: 06-03
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TWIST N SPLITS — MFF 3
Date of report: 06-03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #1044
Date of report: 06-02
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
CAMP KAROONDINHA
Date of report: 06-21
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Chemical station attached on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.)
CAMP MOUNT LUTHER
Date of report: 06-21
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.)
HUMINGBIRD LUNCH STAND
Date of report: 06-21
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLD MILL CREAMERY
Date of report: 06-21
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUNKIN DONUT OF LEWISBURG
Date of report: 06-14
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PEKING GARDEN
Date of report: 06-13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sanitizer test strips available yet. Owner will order strips today.)
ROBERT A. TAYLOR CONCESSIONS (XGN-2962) MFF 3
Date of report: 06-13
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SON-RISE MEATS
Date of report: 06-10
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROBERT TAYLOR CONCESSIONS XKE-9627 — MFF4
Date of report: 06-08
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN # 40421A
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Three half gallon and 3 gallon containers of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 5/30-6/6. All were pulled from sale.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink. REPEAT VIOLATION)
CROCODILE CREEK CAFE
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MICHAEL’S BEVERAGE
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RIVERWOOD
Date of report: 06-07
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST 182 — LEWISBURG SOCIAL CLUB
Date of report: 06-06
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
Date of report: 06-06
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed one employee using broom with food prep gloves still on hands.) 2(One employee observed wearing watch during food prep.)
VILLAGE COMMON — BUFFALO VALLEY LUTHERAN VILLAGE
Date of report: 06-06
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Black mold-like residue on left interior side of ice machine bin.) 1(Chemical station installed on mop sink downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed. REPEAT VIOLATION)
45 W
Date of report: 06-03
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None