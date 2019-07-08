Food service location inspections for June 1-30
Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at https://www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
McDonald’s #13543
Date of report: June 4
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
McDonald’s #12259
Date of report: June 4
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Zion Lutheran Food Stand
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Refrigeration required to maintain 41*F or below; Household refrigerators may not hold proper temperature during peak usage periods)
Warrior Run Education Association
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Turbotville Lions Club
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Turbotville Church of Christ
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Tasty Corner Restaurant
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Robert Taylor Concessions
Date of report: June 5
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Holy Spirit Food Trailer
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Harrison’s Concessions
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Girl Scouts
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Diane’s Sticky Buns
Date of report: June 5
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Dewart Country Store
Date of report: June 5
Town: Dewart
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Food Facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation that ice cream is from an approved, licensed source.); 2 (A food employee was observed cutting lettuce, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
Subway #63095
Date of report: June 6
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)
Fuel On Milton
Date of report: June 6
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Farmhouse Market
Date of report: June 6
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Several bottles of liquid baby formula observed for sale with sell by dates ranging from May 1, 2019 back to August 2018. All were pulled from sale. Employees will be retrained on watching for expired sell by dates).
Dining Room @ Sweet Tooth Cafe
Date of report: June 6
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Eggs held at room temperature, in the grill area, rather than 45°F or below as required.; Food preparation unit’s bottom compartment at 47°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.); 2 (Frost accumulations observed on upright freezer at front corner of ice cream area.)
Son-Rise Meats
Date of report: June 8
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Ridgeview Foods
Date of report: June 8
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.); 2 (New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.)
Mandy’s Soft Pretzels
& Fried Onions
Date of report: June 8
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.); 2 (Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection).
Home Country Baking
Date of report: June 8
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
County Line Kettle Corn
Date of report: June 8
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Coal Region Concessions
Date of report: June 8
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Valley Gun & Country Club
Date of report: June 10
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GT Fusion Buffet
Date of report: June 10
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Diane’s Kitchen
Date of report: June 10
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Aldi’s #102
Date of report: June 10
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Bertoni’s Pizza
Date of report: June 11
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Teri’s Concessions
Date of report: June 12
Town: Watsontown Firemen’s Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Watsontown Firemen’s Carnival
Date of report: June 12
Town: Watsontown Firemen’s Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Milton Lion’s Club
Date of report: June 12
Town: Milton Lion’s Club Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Milton Booster Club
Date of report: June 12
Town: Milton Lion’s Club Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Kingdom KIdz
Date of report: June 12
Town: Milton Lion’s Club Carnival
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JBK Complex
Date of report: June 13
Town: Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Exchange Pool
Date of report: June 14
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Wharf Complex
Date of report: June 17
Town: Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.)
Alamo Complex
Date of report: June 17
Town: Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 160°F surface temperature.); 2 (Salad storage (8 door, reach-thru) and “back cooler” (under counter) unit’s food held at 46°F, in the Alamo kitchen, rather than 41°F or below as required).
Peachey’s Bulk Foods
Date of report: June 18
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Jade Palace
Date of report: June 18
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Single service plastic containers being reused for further food storage and #10 metal cans being used to store food after opening.); 2 (Uncooked shrimp and fish stored above vegetables in walk-in cooler.)
D&S Bingo
Date of report: June 19
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Good Wil’s Restaurant
Date of report: June 20
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Mashed potatoes, wrapped-baked potatoes and gravies registering 120*F instead of 135*F or above in Metro C5 hot hold unit. All items were in unit about 2 hours. All items were moved to bakery hot hold unit which was functioning properly.); 2 (No thermometer available in Metro C5 hot hold unit. Digital display not functioning.); 3 (Y valve with shutoffs is installed downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.); 4 (Employee observed touching hamburger rolls with bare hands.); 5 (Metro C5 hot hold rack is not holding 135*F or above. Unit to be serviced and no hot TCS foods to be held in unit for more than 2 hours until it is repaired/corrected.)
Randall’s West Branch Eatery
Date of report: June 21
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Employee observed buttering toast with barehands. Employee washed hands and donned gloves.); 2 (Bulk bag of sugar not stored at least 6” off the floor in rear storage room.); 3 (Droplets of condensate forming on walk-in ceiling near the thermometer probe. No food to be stored under leak till corrected.)
Milton Community Pool
Date of report: June 21
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Splash Magic Campground
Date of report: June 24
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Cutting knife stored in crevice between wall and shelf, an area that is not cleaned and sanitized.); 2 (Ambient air temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in top holding box of Silver King freezer not in place); 3 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper detergent-sanitizer concentration in 2-compartment sink.)
James’ Pizza
Date of report: June 26
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Grill Billy Jack
Date of report: June 26
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Sunbury Youth & Community Center
Date of report: June 27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (stand up freezer)
Nikki Mattern Klinger
Date of report: June 27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Marlin’s Sub Shop
Date of report: June 27
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.(cooling units and fridges)(cooling unit shelves starting to show signs of rust again): 2 (Ceiling tiles in back storage area are cracked/torn/missing.); 3 (Fridge fans have dust accumulation.)
Fetter’s Meats
Date of report: June 27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Standing cooler has food residue/build up.)
Eclipse Craft Brewing
Date of report: June 27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Front Bar Area, keg/cooler tap area).
The Original Italian
Pizza & Restaurant
Date of report: June 28
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in walk in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.); 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (walk in cooler vents); 3 (Exposed food preparation observed in main kitchen area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination.
7-Eleven Inc. #04157
Date of report: June 28
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Inside/outside of cooler and freezer units, drying racks are showing the start of rust, Walk in cooler vents): 2 (Exposed food preparation observed in kitchen area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination.)
Dollar General #967
Date of report: June 28
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Missing ceiling tiles in back dry storage area.) 2 (Chipped floor tiles throughout facility.)
MONTOUR COUNTY
Village Inn Restaurant
Date of report: June 5
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Cook’s line commercial refrigerator’s food was held at 51°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.); 2 (Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
Heeter’s Mobile Treats
Date of report: June 7
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Nebkat Baking & Catering
Date of report: June 12
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
North Montour Sportsmen
Date of report: June 19
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Mountain View Bible Camp
Date of report: June 19
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY
Snowy Summers
Date of report: June 4
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Master’s Rise & Shine Cafe
Date of report: June 4
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Fremont Fire Dept.
Date of report: June 4
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Eunice Sauder
Date of report: June 4
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Rita’s Italian Ice
Date of report: June 5
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Date of report: June 5
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (-Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler.
3 - 501.13 Explain Code Submit); 2 (Vacuum pack of chicken observed in refrigerator registering 63-42*F instead of 41*F or below. According to manager, chicken was being thawed under heat lamp, an unapproved method of thawing. Frozen items shall be thawed under refrigeration, under cold running water or immediately within a prep step such as a microwave oven. Chicken was placed back under refrigeration.); 3 (Spray gun observed attached to mop sink hose downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker. Spray gun was removed from hose.)
Hoss’s Steak & Sea House #10
Date of report: June 5
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Mashed potatoes and mushrooms registering 61 and 103*F in hot-hold table instead of 135*F or above. Items were both removed and reheated properly and placed back into hot-hold table.); 2 (Employee restroom not provided with a covered trash can for proper disposal of feminine products.)
Canteen 14-1 Bannerville Fire Co.
Date of report: June 6
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Beaver Springs Dragway
Date of report: June 6
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Wagner’s Concessions
Date of report: June 12
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Tudor House Pies
Date of report: June 13
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Mod Pizza
Date of report: June 13
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Two food prep employees observed wearing watch and bracelet on arms during food preparation.); 2 (No high-temperature test strips available to verify proper temperature reached on mechanical dishwasher.); 3 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.); 4 (Y valve with shutoffs observed installed on mop sink faucet. No shutoff valves allowed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
Long John Silvers #31503
Date of report: June 13
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Selinsgrove Speedway snack bar
Date of report: June 14
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Quick Shop #8
Date of report: June 14
Town: Kreamer
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Date of report: June 14
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
The Hampton Inn
Date of report: June 14
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Dreamers Ice Cream and Subs
Date of report: June 14
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
China House Buffet
Date of report: June 14
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed in-use knife stored between table edge and corner of prep refrigerator, an area not routinely cleaned & sanitized. REPEAT VIOLATION); 2 (Containers of food observed not stored at least 6” off the floors in walk-in coolers/freezers.); 3 (Uncooked chicken observed stored above raw shrimp and ready-to-eat foods in walk-in coolers. REPEAT VIOLATION); 4 (Y valve with shutoffs observed installed on mop sink faucet. No shutoff valves allowed downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker. Only open-ended hose or “bleeder” T-valve allowed attached.); 5 (Number 10 cans being used to store products in refrigerators after being opened. REPEAT VIOLATION); 6 (Unlabeled spray bottle of clear liquid observed stored at mop sink.
Dollar General #16517
Date of report: June 20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Wal-Mart #2185
Date of report: June 24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Accumulation of static dust on fan guards in produce, deli, meat and dairy walk-in coolers.)
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Date of report: June 24
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet is not allowed. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB.)
Heimbach’s Country Store
Date of report: June 24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Pre-packaged sandwiches, cheeses and deli meat ends not labeled with ingredients (including all sub-ingredients) in grab-n-go refrigerator. “Wheat” needs to be added in front of “flour” to pasta labels. Any of the big 8 allergens need to be identified by word on the labels - wheat, egg, milk, soy, peanut, tree-nut species, shellfish and fish.)
All Saints Episcopal Church
Date of report: June 24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Troy Benner Concessions, Funnel Cakes
Date of report: June 25
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Benner Concessions Icee Trailer
Date of report: June 25
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY
Keyfarm Premium Beef
Date of report: June 6
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Citgo Quick Shop #4
Date of report: June 6
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Village Common, Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village
Date of report: June 10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (The shutoff valve installed on mop sink after the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed. A bleeder T valve may be used instead for chemical station.)
Honey Brook Chocolate Cafe
Date of report: June 10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
McDonald’s
Date of report: June 11
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Yoder-Zimmerman Post #1964
Date of report: June 12
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Facility does not have an approved detergent/sanitizer available for proper use of the 2-compartment sink.); 2 (Mop sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink without a backflow prevention device attached on the hose.); 3 (No sanitizer test strips available for review.)
Mifflinburg Legion Home Association
Date of report: June 12
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Camp Karoondinha
Date of report: June 12
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs observed on mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker. Open-ended hose or bleeder T-valve may be used for chemical station hookup.)
American Legion Post #957
Date of report: June 12
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Mancini’s Italian Restaurant
Date of report: June 12
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Beef, calamari, egg wash, meatballs and pasta in prep refrigerator at cookline registering 54*F instead of 41*F. All items were in unit more than 4 hours. All items were discarded on site. ~$40 worth.); 2 (A few areas of deep cleaning needed at floor-wall juncture under mechanical dishwasher.); 3 (Toilet room does not have a self-closing door. Self closer installed on door broke. REPEAT VIOLATION); 4 (Prep refrigerator at cookline is not holding 41*F or below ambient. Not to be used to stored TCS foods until repaired/corrected.
4 - 501.14 Explain Code Submit); 5 (Dark buildup on top edges of mechanical dishwasher doors. Employee will clean today.); 6 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. REPEAT VIOLATION); 7. (Missing floor tiles in warewash room. REPEAT VIOLATION).
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Date of report: June 17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Wesley Forest
Date of report: June 18
Town: Weikert
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (White mold-like residue observed on the underside of the dispenser housing for the juice at the self-service area.); 2 (Single service containers being reused for further food storage.); 3 (Mouse droppings, ~10, observed on floor and on top of box in dry storage room. Person in charge to notify pest control service for more traps to be set. Existing droppings to be cleaned up.)
Sushi Hanna
Date of report: June 18
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Sunsational Family Campground
Date of report: June 18
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
I-Fuel Superstop
Date of report: June 18
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Flaking paint observed on interior ceiling surface of GE microwave at customer self-service area. Owner has new microwave on order.); 2 (Unused equipment stored in old deli/kitchen area does not allow for proper full inspection. Equipment to be removed. Owner plans on adding an outdoor shed for storage.)
New Berlin Volunteer Fire Company, New Berlin Carnival
Date of report: June 20
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Grease droplets hanging from exhaust duct sides in french fry stand hood.)
Mifflinburg Hotel
Date of report: June 21
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for dish washer.)
Camp Mount Luther
Date of report: June 21
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Vera Robinson
Date of report: June 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Silver Moon Restaurant
Date of report: June 23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Rothermel Meats
Date of report: June 23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Mabe Hetrick
Date of report: June 23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Jackson’s Dutch Country Pretzels
Date of report: June 23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None