Food inspections

A ServSafe certificate at the restaurant inside the Street of Shops in Lewisburg on Friday.

 Robert Inglis/The Daily Item

Food service location inspections for June 1-30

Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at https://www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/Inspection/PublicInspectionSearch.aspx

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

McDonald’s #13543

Date of report: June 4

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

McDonald’s #12259

Date of report: June 4

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Zion Lutheran Food Stand

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Refrigeration required to maintain 41*F or below; Household refrigerators may not hold proper temperature during peak usage periods)

Warrior Run Education Association

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Turbotville Lions Club

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Turbotville Church of Christ

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Tasty Corner Restaurant

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Robert Taylor Concessions

Date of report: June 5

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Holy Spirit Food Trailer

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Harrison’s Concessions

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Girl Scouts

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Diane’s Sticky Buns

Date of report: June 5

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Dewart Country Store

Date of report: June 5

Town: Dewart

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Food Facility Person in Charge not able to provide documentation that ice cream is from an approved, licensed source.); 2 (A food employee was observed cutting lettuce, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)

Subway #63095

Date of report: June 6

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.)

Fuel On Milton

Date of report: June 6

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Farmhouse Market

Date of report: June 6

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Several bottles of liquid baby formula observed for sale with sell by dates ranging from May 1, 2019 back to August 2018. All were pulled from sale. Employees will be retrained on watching for expired sell by dates).

Dining Room @ Sweet Tooth Cafe

Date of report: June 6

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Eggs held at room temperature, in the grill area, rather than 45°F or below as required.; Food preparation unit’s bottom compartment at 47°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.); 2 (Frost accumulations observed on upright freezer at front corner of ice cream area.)

Son-Rise Meats

Date of report: June 8

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Ridgeview Foods

Date of report: June 8

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.); 2 (New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.)

Mandy’s Soft Pretzels

& Fried Onions

Date of report: June 8

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.); 2 (Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection).

Home Country Baking

Date of report: June 8

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

County Line Kettle Corn

Date of report: June 8

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Coal Region Concessions

Date of report: June 8

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Valley Gun & Country Club

Date of report: June 10

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GT Fusion Buffet

Date of report: June 10

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Diane’s Kitchen

Date of report: June 10

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Aldi’s #102

Date of report: June 10

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Bertoni’s Pizza

Date of report: June 11

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Teri’s Concessions

Date of report: June 12

Town: Watsontown Firemen’s Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Watsontown Firemen’s Carnival

Date of report: June 12

Town: Watsontown Firemen’s Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Milton Lion’s Club

Date of report: June 12

Town: Milton Lion’s Club Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Milton Booster Club

Date of report: June 12

Town: Milton Lion’s Club Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Kingdom KIdz

Date of report: June 12

Town: Milton Lion’s Club Carnival

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JBK Complex

Date of report: June 13

Town: Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Exchange Pool

Date of report: June 14

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Wharf Complex

Date of report: June 17

Town: Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment warewash sink.)

Alamo Complex

Date of report: June 17

Town: Knoebels Parkway, Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 160°F surface temperature.); 2 (Salad storage (8 door, reach-thru) and “back cooler” (under counter) unit’s food held at 46°F, in the Alamo kitchen, rather than 41°F or below as required).

Peachey’s Bulk Foods

Date of report: June 18

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Jade Palace

Date of report: June 18

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Single service plastic containers being reused for further food storage and #10 metal cans being used to store food after opening.); 2 (Uncooked shrimp and fish stored above vegetables in walk-in cooler.)

D&S Bingo

Date of report: June 19

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Good Wil’s Restaurant

Date of report: June 20

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Mashed potatoes, wrapped-baked potatoes and gravies registering 120*F instead of 135*F or above in Metro C5 hot hold unit. All items were in unit about 2 hours. All items were moved to bakery hot hold unit which was functioning properly.); 2 (No thermometer available in Metro C5 hot hold unit. Digital display not functioning.); 3 (Y valve with shutoffs is installed downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.); 4 (Employee observed touching hamburger rolls with bare hands.); 5 (Metro C5 hot hold rack is not holding 135*F or above. Unit to be serviced and no hot TCS foods to be held in unit for more than 2 hours until it is repaired/corrected.)

Randall’s West Branch Eatery

Date of report: June 21

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Employee observed buttering toast with barehands. Employee washed hands and donned gloves.); 2 (Bulk bag of sugar not stored at least 6” off the floor in rear storage room.); 3 (Droplets of condensate forming on walk-in ceiling near the thermometer probe. No food to be stored under leak till corrected.)

Milton Community Pool

Date of report: June 21

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Splash Magic Campground

Date of report: June 24

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Cutting knife stored in crevice between wall and shelf, an area that is not cleaned and sanitized.); 2 (Ambient air temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in top holding box of Silver King freezer not in place); 3 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper detergent-sanitizer concentration in 2-compartment sink.)

James’ Pizza

Date of report: June 26

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Grill Billy Jack

Date of report: June 26

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Sunbury Youth & Community Center

Date of report: June 27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (stand up freezer)

Nikki Mattern Klinger

Date of report: June 27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Marlin’s Sub Shop

Date of report: June 27

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.(cooling units and fridges)(cooling unit shelves starting to show signs of rust again): 2 (Ceiling tiles in back storage area are cracked/torn/missing.); 3 (Fridge fans have dust accumulation.)

Fetter’s Meats

Date of report: June 27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Standing cooler has food residue/build up.)

Eclipse Craft Brewing

Date of report: June 27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Front Bar Area, keg/cooler tap area).

The Original Italian

Pizza & Restaurant

Date of report: June 28

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed frozen food stored directly on the floor in walk in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.); 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (walk in cooler vents); 3 (Exposed food preparation observed in main kitchen area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination.

7-Eleven Inc. #04157

Date of report: June 28

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Inside/outside of cooler and freezer units, drying racks are showing the start of rust, Walk in cooler vents): 2 (Exposed food preparation observed in kitchen area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination.)

Dollar General #967

Date of report: June 28

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Missing ceiling tiles in back dry storage area.) 2 (Chipped floor tiles throughout facility.)

MONTOUR COUNTY

Village Inn Restaurant

Date of report: June 5

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Cook’s line commercial refrigerator’s food was held at 51°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.); 2 (Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

Heeter’s Mobile Treats

Date of report: June 7

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Nebkat Baking & Catering

Date of report: June 12

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

North Montour Sportsmen

Date of report: June 19

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Mountain View Bible Camp

Date of report: June 19

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER COUNTY

Snowy Summers

Date of report: June 4

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Master’s Rise & Shine Cafe

Date of report: June 4

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Fremont Fire Dept.

Date of report: June 4

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Eunice Sauder

Date of report: June 4

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Rita’s Italian Ice

Date of report: June 5

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Date of report: June 5

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (-Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler.

3 - 501.13 Explain Code Submit); 2 (Vacuum pack of chicken observed in refrigerator registering 63-42*F instead of 41*F or below. According to manager, chicken was being thawed under heat lamp, an unapproved method of thawing. Frozen items shall be thawed under refrigeration, under cold running water or immediately within a prep step such as a microwave oven. Chicken was placed back under refrigeration.); 3 (Spray gun observed attached to mop sink hose downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker. Spray gun was removed from hose.)

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House #10

Date of report: June 5

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Mashed potatoes and mushrooms registering 61 and 103*F in hot-hold table instead of 135*F or above. Items were both removed and reheated properly and placed back into hot-hold table.); 2 (Employee restroom not provided with a covered trash can for proper disposal of feminine products.)

Canteen 14-1 Bannerville Fire Co.

Date of report: June 6

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Beaver Springs Dragway

Date of report: June 6

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Wagner’s Concessions

Date of report: June 12

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Tudor House Pies

Date of report: June 13

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Mod Pizza

Date of report: June 13

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Two food prep employees observed wearing watch and bracelet on arms during food preparation.); 2 (No high-temperature test strips available to verify proper temperature reached on mechanical dishwasher.); 3 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.); 4 (Y valve with shutoffs observed installed on mop sink faucet. No shutoff valves allowed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

Long John Silvers #31503

Date of report: June 13

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Selinsgrove Speedway snack bar

Date of report: June 14

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Quick Shop #8

Date of report: June 14

Town: Kreamer

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Date of report: June 14

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

The Hampton Inn

Date of report: June 14

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Dreamers Ice Cream and Subs

Date of report: June 14

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

China House Buffet

Date of report: June 14

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed in-use knife stored between table edge and corner of prep refrigerator, an area not routinely cleaned & sanitized. REPEAT VIOLATION); 2 (Containers of food observed not stored at least 6” off the floors in walk-in coolers/freezers.); 3 (Uncooked chicken observed stored above raw shrimp and ready-to-eat foods in walk-in coolers. REPEAT VIOLATION); 4 (Y valve with shutoffs observed installed on mop sink faucet. No shutoff valves allowed downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker. Only open-ended hose or “bleeder” T-valve allowed attached.); 5 (Number 10 cans being used to store products in refrigerators after being opened. REPEAT VIOLATION); 6 (Unlabeled spray bottle of clear liquid observed stored at mop sink.

Dollar General #16517

Date of report: June 20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Wal-Mart #2185

Date of report: June 24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Accumulation of static dust on fan guards in produce, deli, meat and dairy walk-in coolers.)

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Date of report: June 24

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucet is not allowed. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB.)

Heimbach’s Country Store

Date of report: June 24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Pre-packaged sandwiches, cheeses and deli meat ends not labeled with ingredients (including all sub-ingredients) in grab-n-go refrigerator. “Wheat” needs to be added in front of “flour” to pasta labels. Any of the big 8 allergens need to be identified by word on the labels - wheat, egg, milk, soy, peanut, tree-nut species, shellfish and fish.)

All Saints Episcopal Church

Date of report: June 24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Troy Benner Concessions, Funnel Cakes

Date of report: June 25

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Benner Concessions Icee Trailer

Date of report: June 25

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY

Keyfarm Premium Beef

Date of report: June 6

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Citgo Quick Shop #4

Date of report: June 6

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Village Common, Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village

Date of report: June 10

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (The shutoff valve installed on mop sink after the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed. A bleeder T valve may be used instead for chemical station.)

Honey Brook Chocolate Cafe

Date of report: June 10

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

McDonald’s

Date of report: June 11

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Yoder-Zimmerman Post #1964

Date of report: June 12

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Facility does not have an approved detergent/sanitizer available for proper use of the 2-compartment sink.); 2 (Mop sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink without a backflow prevention device attached on the hose.); 3 (No sanitizer test strips available for review.)

Mifflinburg Legion Home Association

Date of report: June 12

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Camp Karoondinha

Date of report: June 12

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs observed on mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of atmospheric vacuum breaker. Open-ended hose or bleeder T-valve may be used for chemical station hookup.)

American Legion Post #957

Date of report: June 12

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Mancini’s Italian Restaurant

Date of report: June 12

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Beef, calamari, egg wash, meatballs and pasta in prep refrigerator at cookline registering 54*F instead of 41*F. All items were in unit more than 4 hours. All items were discarded on site. ~$40 worth.); 2 (A few areas of deep cleaning needed at floor-wall juncture under mechanical dishwasher.); 3 (Toilet room does not have a self-closing door. Self closer installed on door broke. REPEAT VIOLATION); 4 (Prep refrigerator at cookline is not holding 41*F or below ambient. Not to be used to stored TCS foods until repaired/corrected.

4 - 501.14 Explain Code Submit); 5 (Dark buildup on top edges of mechanical dishwasher doors. Employee will clean today.); 6 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. REPEAT VIOLATION); 7. (Missing floor tiles in warewash room. REPEAT VIOLATION).

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Date of report: June 17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Wesley Forest

Date of report: June 18

Town: Weikert

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (White mold-like residue observed on the underside of the dispenser housing for the juice at the self-service area.); 2 (Single service containers being reused for further food storage.); 3 (Mouse droppings, ~10, observed on floor and on top of box in dry storage room. Person in charge to notify pest control service for more traps to be set. Existing droppings to be cleaned up.)

Sushi Hanna

Date of report: June 18

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Sunsational Family Campground

Date of report: June 18

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

I-Fuel Superstop

Date of report: June 18

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Flaking paint observed on interior ceiling surface of GE microwave at customer self-service area. Owner has new microwave on order.); 2 (Unused equipment stored in old deli/kitchen area does not allow for proper full inspection. Equipment to be removed. Owner plans on adding an outdoor shed for storage.)

New Berlin Volunteer Fire Company, New Berlin Carnival

Date of report: June 20

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Grease droplets hanging from exhaust duct sides in french fry stand hood.)

Mifflinburg Hotel

Date of report: June 21

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for dish washer.)

Camp Mount Luther

Date of report: June 21

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Vera Robinson

Date of report: June 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Silver Moon Restaurant

Date of report: June 23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Rothermel Meats

Date of report: June 23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Mabe Hetrick

Date of report: June 23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Jackson’s Dutch Country Pretzels

Date of report: June 23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

