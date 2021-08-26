SUNBURY —A Watsontown mother accused of causing brain damage to her 21-month-old daughter by leaving her in a hot car in 2018 was found guilty on all charges on Thursday.
A Northumberland County jury of nine women and three men found Tonia Lee Sones, 28, of Watsontown guilty of three felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. The jury deliberated for less than an hour.
President Judge Charles Saylor ordered a pre-sentence investigation with the sentencing to be scheduled within 90 days. Sones, who has been free on bail since 2018, will remain free until sentencing.
Sones is accused of leaving her 21-month-old daughter in a vehicle for five hours on June 1, 2018, which caused brain damage to the child. Sones took the stand on Thursday morning, crying at times, to tell the jury that she never intended to hurt her child when she left the girl in the car seat. She said she only intended to go inside to shower, gather diapers and clothing and other supplies and come right back out. Instead, she fell asleep and woke up five hours later.
"I didn't want to take her inside and possibly disturb her sleep when she was so peaceful," said Sones on the second and final day of the trial.
Sones was coming off a 10-hour night shift and had been battling sickness and lack of sleep that morning. She picked up her daughter, who had also been sick and not sleeping, from her mother's house and returned home at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Sones testified that she was so tired that morning that she barely remembers driving home. She said she doesn't remember going inside, talking to her boyfriend, having her mother and stepfather drop off her car, getting a shower or putting clothing on.
The next thing she remembers is waking up at 12:30 p.m., five hours after returning home and leaving the girl in the car.
"I instantly shot up," she said. "I instantly went to the car. I unbuckled her, ripped her out of the car, and ran inside."
The girl was slumped over to the side, her eyes wide open and twitching like a muscle spasm, she said.
"I was so shocked," Sones testified. "I was scrambling, trying to find a phone, flipping the couch upside down."
Temperatures climbed from 71.1 degrees just before 7 a.m. to 82 degrees at 12:54 p.m., according to testimony from state troopers on Wednesday, but Sones said she didn't consider it hot when she returned home.
"It wasn't hot," she said. "I think it was a little overcast. I was a little chilly. I left the windows up (on her drive home)."
Sones testified that it was "absolutely not" her intention to injure her child. She said she had "never" had any maliciousness or ill will feelings toward her child, she said.
The girl is now in legal custody of her maternal grandmother Tina Sones. The girl, who turned five on Aug. 23, has never fully recovered from her injuries, having cognitive and developmental disabilities.
Public Defender Michael Suders presented four other witnesses: Sones' boyfriend Tyler Yocum, family friend Jeff Hester, Sones' father Jason Sones and Yocum's mother Jill Yocum. All four testified that Tonia Sones did not have a reputation for recklessness nor did she harbor any malicious feelings toward her daughter.
Tyler Yocum testified that the day was "one of the worst days of his life." He woke up that morning to "screams" and "Tonia calling for help."
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, the lead prosecutor in the case, thanked the jury for paying attention and for their time. She also praised the police officers for the thorough investigation.
She reserved further comment until the date of sentencing.
Suders declined to comment.