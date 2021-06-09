SUNBURY — A 33-year-old Mount Carmel man was found guilty in Northumberland County Court on Tuesday of assaulting a 14-year-old victim.
A jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes to find Ronald Wickizer Jr. guilty of a felony count of attempt to commit aggravated indecent assault and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors. The charges were filed by Mount Carmel Borough Police Lt. David Donkochik in July 2019.
The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.
“Lt. Donkochick and the Mount Carmel Borough Police conducted a rapid and thorough investigation which led to Wickizer’s arrest," said District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. "As always, First ADA Skinner diligently prosecuted the case from beginning to end. Sex crimes are among the most challenging cases to prosecute and she has again obtained a conviction. I am lucky to have her as our sex crimes prosecutor."
Wickizer will be sentenced at a later date.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER