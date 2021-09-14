SUNBURY — Despite a video confession by Misty Dunbar admitting to burning down a Mount Carmel home in 2019, the Elizabethville woman took the stand Tuesday in Northumberland County Court and said she was innocent of the charges.
Dunbar testified on her own behalf Tuesday afternoon and appeared confused by Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz’s questions on why she told police she burned down a Mount Carmel home in August 2019. Dunbar continued to say she is innocent.
“Is this a debate or a case?” Dunbar asked Matulewicz while on the witness stand. “May I step down.”
“No,” the DA said before continuing to question the woman.
The jury was handed the case this afternoon after the defense rested.
Matulewicz asked Dunbar to be clear in her cross examination that Mount Carmel police and several other witnesses were all lying to the Northumberland County jury.
“When you continue to say no to questions you just start to answer,” she said. “When you are under the influence of drugs you say things you don’t know.”
Dunbar is accused by Mount Carmel Police of intentionally setting the blaze out of anger toward Kelly Witmer, an occupant of 434 N. Walnut St.
Dunbar and Michelle Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, were both arrested for the crime the day after a fire destroyed residence and badly damaged an adjoining property on Aug. 13, 2019.
Rhoads pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, 2020, to a felony count of aggravated arson with another person present inside the property and was sentenced by Judge Paige Rosini to 30 to 60 months in state prison with 377 days of credit and ordered her to pay a $100 fine, plus court costs and fees, and $95,257.85 in restitution.
Matulewicz continued to question Dunbar and showed her a video of two women walking near the fire seconds before it was started.
“Who is this?” Matulewicz asked Dunbar. Dunbar responded, “I don’t know.”
After Dunbar was done testifying, Matuewicz recalled Mount Carmel Police Officer Justin Stelma and asked him to verify a video confession.
In the video, 22 minutes after the interview began, Dunbar is seen and heard admitting to police she started the fire.