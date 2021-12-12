DANVILLE — A jury of 12 women deliberated for just over 3 hours on Thursday before finding a St. Louis man guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the September 2019 shooting death at a Valley Township motel.
The verdict followed a three-day trial in which David Earle Downing Jr., 35, was accused of an open count of criminal homicide in the death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, who was living and working at the Super 8 motel.
Downing also was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He was found guilty of those charges, as well.
The jurors had to decide if Downing was guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter or not guilty of any of the three.
“I think the jury got it right,” defense attorney Timothy Tarpey, of Philadelphia, said afterward. “I think it was a very fair verdict.”
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis, who prosecuted the case, commented, “The commonwealth respects the jury’s verdict.”
Mattis had pushed for a first-degree murder conviction, telling the jury in her closing argument that Downing went to Potts’s room with his then-girlfriend’s 9mm handgun with the intent to kill Potts. He later locked the gun in the glovebox of the girlfriend’s car.
Mattis said after the trial, though, that, “I’ve done enough of these that I’m no longer surprised. I put forth the evidence, it’s up to the jury to make the call.”
Downing could face up to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, as well as up to five years for carrying a firearm without a license. He faces a two year maximum for tampering with evidence.
He will be sentenced at a later date following a pre-sentencing investigation in which his background and any past criminal records will be taken into account. Mattis said Downing has a previous record that includes gun-related felonies.
Drug-fueled paranoia?After Judge Gary E. Norton read the verdict, a man who was in the courtroom to watch the proceedings — whom Tarpey identified as Downing’s uncle — hung his head and sobbed as he stood holding onto the back of the bench in front of him. The man declined comment.
Downing at first remained stoic as the verdict was revealed, but then teared up moments later. Tarpey said later Downing would have no comment. He remains jailed without bail.
Tarpey, in his closing argument, countered the arguments the prosecution presented during the trial. He said Potts had been acting paranoid and feared people from New Jersey were coming to kill him. The lawyer reminded the jury that Potts had fentanyl, methamphetamine, alcohol and marijuana in his system, based on the autopsy report.
“Certainly, that amount of drugs is enough to fuel someone’s paranoia,” Tarpey said.
He said, as Downing testified on Wednesday, that the gun went off accidentally as the men fought.
“This is not a first-degree murder case,” Tarpey told the jury. “If it were premeditated, he would have gone in and shot him. He wouldn’t have been smoking pot with him.”
Premeditation is an element of first-degree murder. Tarpey explained that third-degree murder requires acting with malice and disregard for human life, as Norton also explained in his detailed explanation of the charges to the jury.
“It’s not even involuntary manslaughter. He would have to be reckless and grossly negligent,” Tarpey added. “It’s a not guilty.”
Tarpey also attacked the credibility of Miqueal Brown, 28, a St. Louis native and Downing’s then-girlfriend, who testified against Downing on Tuesday.
The couple was staying at the motel while Downing was working construction in Milton. Tarpey said Brown first claimed she was raped — which led Downing to confront Potts — but she later told state police Trooper Brian Watkins she had consensual sex with Potts. She testified Downing had beat her, but when she went to the hospital two days later concerning the alleged sexual assault, there was no report made of injuries.
The attorney noted Brown has her own criminal case pending. She denied she was testifying as part of a deal, but Tarpey cast doubt on her denial.
Brown is facing two counts of hindering apprehension, one for providing aid and the other for concealing or destroying evidence. She also faces one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. Brown is free on 10 percent of $100,000 bail she posted in November 2019
Tarpey said Downing changed his story with police because he doesn’t trust police, based on where he grew up.
The defense lawyer also questioned why plastic bag fragments found all over the motel room were not tested for gun residue. Brown had testified that Downing told her he placed a bag over the gun before he shot Potts.
In her closing, Mattis said the shooting was about retaliation. She said the motel room showed no signs of a struggle. She said the knife that Downing said Potts attacked him with was found on a table by the bathroom, away from the body.
“David Downing went to Potts’s room that night with the intent to kill Derrick Potts,” Mattis told the jury.