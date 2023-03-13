SUNBURY — A jury of nine women and three men was seated on Monday for the attempted homicide trial of Denarii Springs in Northumberland County Court.
Springs, 24, of Northumberland, is accused of firing a gun at a home along North Seventh Street in Sunbury on June 16, 2020. The jury included two female alternates.
Police said the bullet went through the kitchen window window, two walls and a staircase before coming to rest inside a bathroom. The incident began at 12:58 a.m., police said.
A witness to the incident claimed she saw Springs holding the weapon and pull a hoodie over his head when he fired the shot, according to court documents.
The two-day trial is scheduled to start at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in front of Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones. Springs is represented by attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, and the Commonwealth is represented by Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger.
Springs, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $500,000 bail, is facing attempted homicide and other related charges.