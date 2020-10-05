SUNBURY — A jury of seven men and five women were selected on Monday for the trial of accused rapist John Kurtz in Northumberland County Court.
Two groups of more than 100 potential jurors were brought in at different times on Monday to be considered in the case against 46-year-old Kurtz, a former SCI-Coal Township prison guard who is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings of five victims within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. Kurtz's trial will start at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in front of President Judge Charles Saylor and is expected to take two weeks.
The jury selection lasted from 9:15 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. and then from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with the judge, defense attorney Michael Suders, of Sunbury, and Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, the lead prosecutor, asking the pool of jurors questions. They were asked their ages, residencies, criminal record, whether they knew the defendant, victims, defense and prosecuting attorneys, the law enforcement officials involved or witnesses.
They were also asked about health problems, whether they have or loved ones who have been involved in circumstances similar to the case, whether they would have trouble with police or expert testimony or whether they could not hold it against Kurtz if he chose not to testify.
In all, 46 people were specifically dismissed for individual reasons related to the questions before the mass of people were dismissed as well. Another 26 people were then dismissed by the prosecution and defense until the jury of 12 was selected with three female alternates and one male alternate.
According to police, Kurtz would break into the victim’s residences, kidnap them, take them to another location and rape them. He was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence and digital evidence. Kurtz remains incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of a combined $1.75 million bail.
Skinner said the prosecution has 32 witnesses, including the five female victims, four witnesses, two nurses, 13 state troopers, one officer from Watsontown Police Department, six expert lab technicians and a chief investigator with the state Department of Corrections.
Skinner reserved comment at the conclusion of the jury selection.
Kurtz, who was dressed in light-colored pants, a white striped shirt and a facemask while in court, did not answer a request for comment when being escorted by Sheriff Bob Wolfe and Sheriff Deputy Ed Griffiths to the sheriff vehicle for transportation back to the jail.