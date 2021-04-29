Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.