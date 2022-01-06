SUNBURY — Shamokin City Councilman Joseph Leschinskie is scheduled for jury selection and trials in the two criminal cases filed against him.
Leschinskie, 37, of Shamokin, is scheduled for jury selection on May 9 on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper's testimony. He is scheduled for June 6 on five misdemeanor charges involving Leschinskie allegedly threatening a former councilwoman and her husband.
Leschinskie, who was sworn in as a city councilman on Monday, appeared in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. on Thursday with his attorneys Matthew Allan Slivinskie, who represents him in the audio case, and Michael Rudinskie, who represents him in the threats case.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said each case should only need one day of trial for the prosecution. She said the majority of continuances and delays are due to the defense of the cases.
The Commonwealth has been ready for trial for more than a year, she said.
Leschinskie is facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper’s testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.
Leschinskie is also facing five misdemeanor charges related to threatening former City Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband Eric in September 2020 after a council meeting: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct.
These are not Leschinskie's only legal matters with the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office. DA Tony Matulewicz is challenging the legality of Leschinskie's ability to serve as an elected official.
Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that “no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this Commonwealth.” Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
On Monday, President Judges Charles Saylor gave Leschinskie 14 days to find an attorney to represent him in the matter.
Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. If Saylor finds Leschinskie broke the law, the result would be removal from office, according to the law.