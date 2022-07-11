LEWISBURG — Jury selection in the case of accused murderer Tracy Ray Rollins Jr. will be held July 18 in Union County Court.
Rollins, a tractor-trailer driver who is accused of fatally shooting Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Virginia, in 2021, attended a pre-trial conference in front of Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley on Friday.
Rollins requested his case be continued, but Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson opposed the move. Sholley rejected the request.
Police say Rollins, of Dallas, Texas, shot Landrith 18 times inside his tractor-trailer while passing through Union County sometime after midnight Feb. 7, 2021. Her body was discovered later that morning near the Mile Run exit on Interstate 80 in Buffalo Township.
Rollins was arrested in Connecticut on Feb. 10, 2021, after Pennsylvania State Police, in partnership with other law enforcement, tracked him down using surveillance video and receipts. He was charged with homicide and abuse of a corpse and extradited back to Pennsylvania on Feb. 23.
Johnson said a date for Rollins’ trial has not been set but will be held later this year.
“Sometime in August, September or October,” Johnson said.