MILTON — A juvenile was found to be responsible for a devastating fire in Milton on June 2.
Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer reported that the underaged individual has been charged with arson and related offenses, causing or risking a catastrophe, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. Zettlemoyer did not identify the name or age of the juvenile.
Milton Police, Milton Fire Department and numerous mutual aid departments responded to a house fire at 410 Myrtle Street, Milton, at 10:18 p.m. June 2. The house was fully involved upon units arriving, said Zettlemoyer.
The second-alarm fire brought out dozens of firefighters from Milton, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Watsontown, Turbot Township, Northumberland, Point Township, Sunbury and Hummels Wharf.
The house was occupied at the time by Matthew Berkheimer and his two children, but those three individuals were able to exit the residence without injury. The house was extensively damaged, said the chief.
Milton Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight previously said the fire on the front porch was fully involved and it spread to the downstairs and attic of the residence. It was a single-story, ranch-style house, he said.
State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski investigated at the scene the next day. The fire was determined to be suspicious in nature, Zettlemoyer said.
Over the last week, police investigators conducted numerous interviews and identified a person of interest, the chief said.
"Milton Police want to thank all that assisted in the investigation," said Zettlemoyer. "No additional information will be made available."