SELINSGROVE — A juvenile has been charged with making threats involving the Selinsgrove Area School District earlier this week.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch announced Tuesday afternoon that the unidentified juvenile has been charged with terroristic threats, stalking, cyber harassment of a child and disorderly conduct in connection with threatening to bring firearms to school Monday.
Superintendent Frank Jankowski alerted the campus community in a notification early Monday morning that a threat involving the intermediate school had been made but that school would be open with extra police presence.
Piecuch, who declined to name the juvenile due to confidentiality requirements of Pennsylvania's Juvenile Act, said an investigation by state police determined the alleged offender was posing as another individual and posting the threatening comments on a popular social media platform.
The intent of the suspect, Piecuch said, was to try to get the other person "in trouble and cause emotional distress."
Police used search warrants and digital forensics to identify the source of the threats, he said, and confirmed the juvenile did not have any firearms and the threats "were not credible."
"We take any threats against our schools very seriously. If you hear something or see something, you need to say something. Let the police decide whether a threat is credible," said Piecuch. "And whether the threat is credible or not, the offender will be held accountable."
The terroristic threats charges were filed as felonies because of the disruption to the school district's operations. The other charges were filed as misdemeanors.
Under Pennsylvania's Juvenile Act and the Rules of Juvenile Court Procedure, juvenile defendants are brought before a Common Pleas judge for a delinquency hearing to decide whether the allegations are true, and also whether court-ordered supervision and/or treatment is needed.
Due to the Juvenile Act's strict confidentiality requirements regarding juvenile case information, Piecuch said no additional information about the juvenile in this case will be released.