A 17-year-old male will be charged as a juvenile after the shooting death of another teen in July in Snyder County.
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said Friday the 17-year-old, who will not be identified because of the juvenile charges, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.
Anthony L. Bowersox was shot in the head and died three days later, on July 31, at Hershey Medical Center. State police at Selinsgrove were investigating the July 28 shooting on Palmer Lane in West Perry Township, Snyder County.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.