SUNBURY — A 17-year-old homicide defendant will remain incarcerated without bail following a Friday hearing in Northumberland County Court.
Judge Paige Rosini determined that the incarceration of Kayden Koser, 17, of Watsontown, is appropriate and he will remain jailed at the juvenile section of the York County Prison. Koser and his uncle Thomas Huffman, 44, and aunt Dorothy Huffman, are accused of beating a 55-year-old man to death before burying his body in he woods behind their home outside Watsontown.
Rosini said the incarceration is appropriate due to the nature of the charges. Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township does not have the facilities to separate juvenile offenders from adult offenders, as required by law, which is why Koser is housed in the York County Prison.
Koser's case will be reviewed again at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 and Oct. 12. Koser turns 18 on Oct. 15.
The Huffmans and Koser are accused of beating and burying the body of Richard Leroy Jameson II in 2020. State troopers said the three used fists and a wooden paddle during the beating. Police said the trio then buried Jameson in a wooded area behind the trailer they lived in, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
They were all charged by Trooper James Nestico, of the Milton State Police Barracks, with the same criminal offenses: an open count of criminal homicide, a felony count of aggravated assault, and misdemeanor counts of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Some of the evidence provided to Milton District Judge Mike Diehl was testimony from an alleged eyewitness to the alleged murder and pictures of what troopers are saying are human remains that were discovered in a grave behind a trailer on a property located at 415 Groover Road, outside of Watsontown.
One woman testified she witnessed the Huffmans beat Jameson with a wooden paddle and their fists for at least five hours before he died from the injuries.
Troopers said Thomas Huffman took police to the spot where Jameson was allegedly buried, according to testimony.
When troopers began to dig, they discovered the first alleged human bone in the ground about 30 yards from the spot Thomas Huffman showed them, troopers said.
Investigators continued to dig and allegedly found human remains, which are being tested, police said.
All three are scheduled for status conferences at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 24 in front of Rosini. Koser is scheduled for an omnibus hearing at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 1 in front of Rosini.