Juveniles accused in a string of crimes including setting fires inside a vacant commercial property and in the parking lot of the McClure Fire Department believed they were forming a street gang, according to the Middleburg Police Department.
Police filed charges against nine juveniles total for multiple incidents of burglary, arson and theft reported in McClure, Snyder County, in November and December. The juveniles range in age from 11 to 14 years old, police said in a press release issued Tuesday.
State law shields the juveniles’ identities since charges were filed in juvenile court.
According to police, seven of the juveniles illegally entered 47 E. Specht St., spray-painted basement walls and ignited multiple fires. The building sustained damages estimated at $66,596.64, according to state police at Selinsgrove. Angela Hess-Seler owns the property, according to online county records.
The gasoline used to light the fires was stolen from a nearby residence when the juveniles walked away with a can of the flammable liquid, police said.
The juveniles also are accused of breaking into Trinity Lutheran Church and stealing items valued at a combined $560, police said. It was one of several burglaries at the church juveniles said they committed, according to police.
Police filed charges against the juveniles for the above three incidents: criminal conspiracy, arson, burglary, arson endangering other persons, criminal mischief, theft, recklessly endangering another person, possessing instruments of a crime, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Four of the juveniles are accused in another incident where a pile of leaves were set on fire in the roadway of South Stuck Street. Police said the juveniles made a video recording of the fire, which officers obtained. The same group is accused of igniting a fire in the parking lot of McClure Fire Department the day prior. They’re charged with arson, obstructing highways and disorderly conduct.
Three of the juveniles are accused in yet another incident in which several out buildings on the McClure Bean Soup festival grounds were burglarized. Police said the three were caught by officers inside one building while they were attempting to ignite a fire. They’re charged with criminal conspiracy, possessing instruments of crime, burglary, criminal trespass, dangerous burning and disorderly conduct.
According to police, juveniles confessed to other break-ins of buildings that hadn't been reported to police. These incidents are currently under investigation, police said.