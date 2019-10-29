The family of a Dalmatia woman who passed away unexpectedly in August is hosting a 5K at the East Snyder Park in Selinsgrove on Nov. 10 to honor her memory.
The "Tiara Trot for Joy" is in remembrance of Joy Melissa Martz, 32, who passed away Aug. 11. Her sister, Jill Yisrael, 39, of Herndon, is hosting the event.
"Joy lived just like her name suggests, she brought light and sparkle everywhere she went," Yisrael said. "Joy was remarkable because she lifted others up even though she herself had special needs. Joy was on the autism spectrum and was non-verbal her whole life. She communicated instead with her eyes, her smile, her hugs, her fondness of tiaras and all things sparkly, and her total acceptance of others."
All proceeds of the event will go to the Eos Therapeutic Riding Center in Bloomsburg, Yisrael said.
"My sister loved the therapeutic riding at Eos, and they are a great organization that provides opportunity and access for special needs individuals," she said. "Eos was an easy choice because they exemplify the sort of opportunity and access we want to support.
"It still seems impossible, that I’ll never get a hug from my sister again," she said. "It’s a loss I cannot comprehend yet, I know it is a process, and this event is part of that for me. My own grief and sense of loss makes me feel closer than ever to the special needs community."
Cindy Martz, of Dalmatia, said she is excited for the event held in honor of her daughter.
"In doing this we are trying to find 'Joy' in the journey," she said. "When Joy was born we realized within 18 months she wasn't going to talk or write and we knew it would affect all our futures. We continued to look for a way to find joy."
The event begins at 11 a.m. and is at the East Snyder Park, on University Ave., in Selinsgrove.
The 5K course will start and finish at East Snyder Park. Upon leaving East Snyder Park participants will continue through the streets of Selinsgrove. The Roll & Stroll event will take place on East Snyder Park’s flat, scenic trail around the park grounds. This loop is friendly to all ages and abilities and participants may walk or roll at the distance they choose. 5k participants may join in the Roll & Stroll after completing the 5K course.
Participants can preregister until Nov. 1 at a cost is $30 for the 5k and $20 for the Roll & Stroll and participants can register online at www.joymartzmemorial.com.
There will be raffles that include Penn State football and wrestling tickets, entertainment and various food vendors the day of the event.
Race day registration will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the park.