NORTHUMBERLAND — Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz will receive the 2021 Leadership Susquehanna Valley Guy Temple Distinguished Alumni Award.
Leadership Susquehanna Valley (LSV) alumni surprised Kantz, a 2008 alumnus of the program, with the news on Friday. Kantz was unanimously chosen for outstanding community service, leadership and achievement, according to a release from the organization.
The honoree expected to attend a marketing meeting, but was instead greeted with applause and an alumni prize patrol, including past Guy Temple Award honorees Kristen Moyer and Linda Brown, Alumni Committee Chair Lizz Hendricks, Board President Phil Derose, Vice President Sara Snyder and LSV staff.
“I’m flattered — and you (the prize patrol) caught me completely off-guard,” said Kantz to the small crowd.
A fourth-term Snyder County commissioner and Chair of that Board since 2008, Kantz is a lifelong resident of Snyder County, and a graduate of Selinsgrove High School and Susquehanna University, and Leadership Susquehanna Valley. After graduating from LSV, he served two terms on the LSV Board of Directors, culminating his service as LSV Board President.
Kantz has volunteered with the American Red Cross and the Community Aid Thrift Store, and state and community organizations like SEDA-COG, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, DRIVE, FOCUS Central Pennsylvania, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and the Board of the Pennsylvania Counties Health Insurance Purchasing Cooperative. In 2020, Kantz was appointed by the governor and confirmed by the PA Senate to serve on the newly created Election Law Advisory Board.
“He’s a great example of what LSV is all about,” said Chris Berleth, LSV executive director. “That we can have a terrific impact on the community by faithfully employing our gifts. The work Joe does, and the dedication and integrity with which he does it makes him a really important part of the answer to the question that folks always ask when they come to the Valley. Why does anyone want to live here? It’s because of the people. It’s because of people like Joe, who love this place and work hard to make it a great home.”