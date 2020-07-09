SUNBURY — Former Sunbury Mayor David Persing is expected to be voted in as the newest Shikellamy school board director as early as tonight following the resignation of director Scott Karpinski.
"It is with deep regret that I am resigning my position as a Shikellamy school board director," Karpinski wrote in a letter to board president Wendy Wiest.
"The main reason for this resignation is that my wife and I have purchased a home outside of the Shikellamy District and will be moving sometime later this summer, around mid-August."
Karpinski said he will remain on the board if needed until Aug. 14 and would continue his role as director, chairman of the personnel committee, and SUN Area Vo-Tech representative.
Karpinski was the lead negotiator in the teacher's contract negations last year that helped avoid a possible strike.
"I truly have enjoyed my almost eight years on the Shikellamy school board. I believe that I have been part of a board that has overcome administration issues, budget issues and personnel issues," Karpinski wrote. "I believe that I have been part of a board that has been instrumental in calming the seas at Shikellamy. I know that with the hiring of Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle, and the majority of the board being retained after last November’s election, the district is in very good hands. Remember, “Once a Brave, always a Brave."
Persing said he was called by Wiest and asked if he was interested in the position.
"I was not," Persing, joked Thursday. "Then she called me again and I talked it over with my wife and I thought I would be able to help the board with the experience I have."
Persing won a seat on the school board in 2008, then resigned in 2010 when he was elected as Sunbury's mayor. He said Thursday he would not seek re-election after finishing Karpinski's term in 2021.
Persing said if the board approves him he wants to hit the ground running.
"I will meet with Dr. Bendle and get caught up on as much as possible if they want me on the board," he said. "I am excited to be part of something again but I have my grandchildren and I have my family that after all my years in government I am now finally being able to spend time with."
The school board meets tonight at 7 p.m. inside the Shikellamy Area School District Administration building on Packer Island.