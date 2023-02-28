LEWISBURG — The Biden administration should have responded quicker to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, said former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in a question and answer media event Tuesday night, prior to his appearance on the Weis Center stage for a conversation about Democracy with former Obama adviser David Axelrod.
Kasich, a Republican, and Axelrod, a Democrat, were at Bucknell as the latest guests in The Bucknell Forum series, "The State of American Democracy."
Before the event, Kasich spoke about the derailment in East Palestine. "That whole situation was bungled from the beginning by everybody.
"They should have had scientists there. There were just too many mistakes," Kasich said. "I don't want to sound like an alarmist. I know they are saying the air quality is better. But they don't want people drinking out of the wells and are advising people to drink bottled water.
"It took Pete Buttigieg two weeks to get there," Kasich said. "I don't know when the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) got there. If you are not there in the beginning, it's a problem. You need to be there. I don't have enough information to say this is a bad outcome."
About technology and its effect on politics and the next presidential election cycle, Axelrod said, "one thing we learned from the last two election cycles is that we have to be vigilant about misinformation. This is a real concern. The only thing we have going for us is a higher state of awareness of the threats that these kinds of avenues for misinformation and disinformation present."
This isn't just a matter of American policy and democracy, Axelrod added. "It's also a matter of national security. We have seen state actors who would like nothing better than to undermine American democracy. So we need to be very alert.
"We need to be ahead of the curve to see where technology is going," Axelrod said.