Michael J. Fox’s on-stage rock session during the original Back to the Future movie inspired a then 10-year-old Allan Combs II to pick up a guitar and embrace his musical talents, recently forming the band Soul Medicine.
Listen to this week’s podcast to learn more about Combs’ journey and about his efforts to teach music locally, providing some instruction during the session and a few personal stories. All of this and more is in the Keeping the Beat podcast at dailyitem.com.
