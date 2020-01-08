Playing numerous genres for more than three decades throughout the Valley, Bryan Noaker has performed with Ann Kerstetter, Kimbo Reichley, Allan Combs and even legendary drummer Steve Mitchell.
Beyond his musical performances, Noaker is a longtime educator, using his love of music to connect with students while also evolving his skills of working on various musical instruments.
He talks about how music has become a universal language for him and students, shares original songs about his son and an inspirational student he had and much more in this week’s Keeping the Beat at dailyitem.com.