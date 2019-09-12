Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.