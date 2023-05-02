For most people, gut health doesn’t become top-of-mind until bothersome symptoms surface — like abdominal pain, cramping, nausea, diarrhea, gas, heartburn, reflux or constipation. According to three local gastroenterologists, daily nutritional choices can go a long way towards maintaining gut health and your body’s microbiome, which is the community of microorganisms that lives in us and on us.
According to Dr. Nicholas Inverso, Gastroenterologist with Evangelical, “There are several trillion organisms that populate our body at any given time and a few thousand different species of bacteria at a time. Some people actually consider it another organ of the body, because these are entities that are living within us that we have to interact and cooperate with each other. It changes as we age; it can change day to day, based on changes to your body and how it is influenced by the environment that you’re in and the foods that you eat.”
The Microbiome Project, supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from 2007 to 2016, played a key role in microbiome research by mapping the normal bacteria that live in and on the healthy human body. Researchers around the world, including many supported by NIH, are exploring the links between changes in the microbiome and various diseases.
Dr. Inverso said, “There’s an old sentiment that says an army travels on its stomach — the intent is that if you’re going into battle you need to be as well-nourished and prepared as possible, with the energy, alertness and rest needed to be successful.”
He extended the battle metaphor one step further, “Your body is constantly in a battle to maintain itself and preserve its own existence. It’s being assaulted by all kinds of things whether it’s heat, cold, toxins that you ingest, or germs…and the main portal for attack is our GI tract. That’s where gut health comes in — it has to maintain itself, provide all of the nourishment and elimination of waste, and stay hydrated to get the job done.”
Dr. Puneet Basi of the Digestive Disease Center at UPMC in North Central Pa. agreed. “Gut-Brain Axis (GBA) is an entity within the body that helps to link the nervous system and cognitive or emotional centers of the brain. Essentially, gut health is intimately connected to good physical health as well as mental well-being.”
Dr. Marika Begenstock, a gastroenterologist at Geisinger Montoursville said, “Your digestive system breaks down important nutrients from the foods we eat and drink to power our body. An interruption to this delicate system, such as stress, an unhealthy diet, smoking, and excessive alcohol use can contribute to symptoms such as bloating, pain/cramping, and changes in your bowel habits.”
She continued, “Over time, our digestive tract can be affected by medications, changes in diet, and changes in the level of activity. As a person ages, such things can contribute to digestive system changes.”
Self-Treating with Probiotics, Fermented Foods
A well-balanced and moderated diet is critical to achieving good gut health and probiotics can be one component to achieving gut health, because they contain live, healthy microorganisms.
According to the NIH, probiotics have shown promise for a variety of health purposes, including prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea, for example.
But caution is needed. Dr. Begenstock said, “Products such as probiotics, fermented foods, and kombucha may not work the same for each person. In some people, certain foods can cause a build-up of gas secondary to the workings of your gut’s microbiome. If you choose to supplement your diet, you should do so carefully. Above all, it is important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.”
When to See a Doctor
Doctors Inverso, Basi and Begenstock all said that if someone starts having symptoms that are persistent beyond a few days or if symptoms are changing or intensify, see a provider rather than self-diagnosing and self-treating.
Dr. Basi said that if patients are having any worrisome gastric symptoms like gastrointestinal bleeding, unexplained anemia, unintentional weight loss, change in stool caliber, difficulty swallowing or chronic symptoms, they should see a doctor. Reflux, heartburn, bloating, change in stool habits, diarrhea, constipation, jaundice, and abdominal pain are additional symptoms that should not be ignored and mentioned to your doctor.
He said, “Another reason to seek attention would be if these symptoms are interfering with your everyday lifestyle or causing anxiety.”
With all new patients, Inverso said that doctors will do some information gathering and perhaps limited testing to determine if symptoms may be the result of Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Clostridioides difficile (C-Diff) or a host of other GI issues.
Inverso likened C-Diff to that of tending a garden, “We have a symbiotic relationship with all of these organisms — we live in peace with them, they help us and we help them. But if overtreated with antibiotics, for example, we run the risk of killing off the good bacteria that line our intestinal tract and giving this fertile soil over to the weeds, the toxins they produce can make us quite ill. We are in a constant battle to keep the garden [in the GI tract] with pretty flowers instead of weeds.”
Dr. Basi added that colonoscopies are lifesaving procedures.
“There are very few tests that I know of, which can ‘prevent’ cancer. Colonoscopy can do that. It does that by leading to the detection of cancer-causing polyps and their removal during a colonoscopy procedure,” he said.
SIDEBAR: 4 TYPES OF FOOD FOR GUT HEALTH
Taken directly from Healthline.com (provided by Dr. Inverso)
Improve Gut Health: Recognize the Signs of an Unhealthy Gut (healthline.com)
Diet and gut health appear to be very closely linked. Avoiding processed foods, high fat foods, and foods high in refined sugars is likely important for maintaining a healthy microbiome, as these foods may promote the growth of damaging bacteria.
There are also foods you can eat that actively promote the growth of beneficial bacteria, contributing to your overall health. These foods include:
1. High fiber foods
Research indicates that high fiber foods have a positive impact on gut health. These foods include:
legumes, like black beans and chickpeas
whole grains, like oats and quinoa
vegetables, like broccoli and asparagus
nuts, like almonds and pistachios
fruits, like apples and peaches
2. Garlic
According to a 2019 study in mice, garlic may increase gut microbiome diversity and improve gut health.
A small 2018 study of 49 people similarly found that aged garlic extract increased diversity and levels of beneficial bacteria. Still, more research in humans should be done.
3. Fermented foods
Fermented foods are great dietary sources of probiotics. Examples include:
kimchi
sauerkraut
yogurt
kefir
Research suggests that consuming these foods may improve the gut microbiome.
4. Collagen-boosting foods
Collagen-rich foods such as bone broth and salmon skin may be beneficial for both overall health and gut health.
A 2021 study indicated that supplements with collagen may benefit the gut microbiome in mice, though further research is needed.
You could also try to boost your body’s collagen production through your diet. To help your body make collagen, try eating more:
citrus fruits
broccoli
meat
eggs
nuts