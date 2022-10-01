MIFFLINBURG — While the calendar officially didn’t flip to October until today, revelers in Union County kicked off a traditional celebration in earnest on Friday with the opening of Oktoberfest.
The two-day event sponsored by the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) opened Friday with the tapping of the traditional firkin. The event, now being held at the Mifflinburg Community Park, had a steady crowd throughout the day, tasting German beer and food, playing traditional games and listening to music with a real fall feel in the air.
Dan and Christi Osborne made their way from their home in Mifflinburg during the afternoon Friday and appreciated the event moving to the park.
“It feels a little more towny, which is what you want for this kind of event,” Dan Osborne said.
“It’s much more convenient, more centrally located here,” Christi Osborne said of the event that moved from the western edge of town to the community park. “This way more people can walk over. You get to see a lot more people and hang out with neighbors.”
Friday’s entertainment included German dancing in the afternoon and music throughout the evening.
Another tradition for Mifflinburg’s Oktoberfest is the import of German beer for festival-goers. This year’s selections include Paulaner Oktoberfest, Spaten Lager, Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest, Franzikaner Wheat and Spaten Oktoberfest.
“It is a neat selection of beers, stuff you normally wouldn’t get here,” Dan Osborne said.
Laura and Kevin Koon made a repeat trip back to Oktoberfest after visiting from Indiana for the first time last year. Laura said her brother lives in Mifflinburg and they had planned a return trip around Oktoberfest.
“We were either going to come at the end of this month, or next month. I said, ‘We loved it last year,’ so we decided to come back this time.”
Mary Jude Weaver and Marie Shaw, both of Mill Hall, were impressed with the opening of the celebration.
“What’s not to like?” Shaw asked rhetorically. “There’s German food. German beer. We’re just getting started.”
Danielle Coehler, of Lancaster, also liked the smaller feel of moving the event into town.
“It’s my favorite holiday,” she joked. “It’s a really great, small hometown tradition. It’s nice to come with family and enjoy the time together.”
The event continues today, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the Mifflinburg Community Park on North Fifth Street. Admission is free. Guests can choose from a number of payment options for beer or wine tickets and drinking glasses.