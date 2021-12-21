LEWISBURG — Melissa Keister, convicted at trial in Union County of felony child welfare endangerment, received a three-year sentence of restrictive probation on Tuesday including a four-month term of house arrest with electronic monitoring.
President Judge Michael Hudock, who retires Thursday, also ordered Keister to complete 250 hours of community service within the first 9 months of the sentence. He allowed short periods of time during at-home confinement for Keister to perform community service, attend religious services as well as doctor and probation appointments.
State police arrested Keister in 2019 on accusations she intentionally starved a then-9-year-old girl in her guardianship and also forced the child to sleep nearly nude on a hardwood bedroom floor with no blankets and under constant video surveillance.
“I didn’t do anything with the intent to cause harm. We were desperate in a situation to cause healing,” Keister said before being sentenced, asking Hudock to consider the welfare of her own seven children. “Don’t put them through further trauma.”
The sentence is to begin Jan. 3. It was delayed because there are no available GPS units, Hudock said.
However, the start of the sentence will be suspended should an appeal be filed.
Defense attorney Peter Campana said after the hearing that he would file a motion to modify the sentence so it won’t potentially prevent Keister from homeschooling her children. He added that an appeal of Keister’s conviction would be filed with the Pennsylvania Superior Court within 30 days.
“This is probably one of those days where everybody is going to leave here mad,” Hudock said of the sentence terms, since they fell between the extremes people on either side of the issue sought. Hudock paid some attention to child welfare services when rendering his verdict.
“Where were the supervisors above the supervisors?” Hudock asked rhetorically, an allusion to at-home visits made while the victim was in Keister’s custody. “It’s not like this was done in secrecy.”
Mental health diagnoses and the behavior of a child placed into Keister’s guardianship was at the center of the case. The prosecution accused Keister of abuse. Her defense argued Keister took measures to protect the child from harming herself and others.
Keister’s defense team cited the girl’s diagnosis of Reactive Attachment Disorder, one later removed from her diagnoses, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Oppositional Defiance Disorder. The defense said these conditions caused behaviors that included stealing, self-harm, hoarding and binging food, rejecting meals and behaving violently toward other children in the home.
A 12-member jury found Keister guilty on Sept. 30. The verdict came after 5-1/2 hours of deliberation and concluded a three-day trial in Union County Court. Sentencing was delayed from last week due to illness.
The felony charge had a mitigated range of no jail, a standard range of 3 to 12 months and an aggravated range of 18 months.
On Tuesday, District Attorney Pete Johnson argued for a state prison term, saying Keister treated the then-9-year-old girl “like a dog” and hid behind religion and the child’s mental health diagnoses to protect herself.
Campana argued against confinement and while he sought probation, he asked that probably wasn’t “necessary.” The defense attorney said his client didn’t think what she was doing was criminal or immoral, but what was necessary.
More than 70 people attended Tuesday's hearing, split between supporters of the victim and supporters of Keister. The victim, now 13, asked the judge to serve a prison term. Her adoptive mother, Divenia Lockett, said the seventh-grader is now earning As and Bs when after being removed from the Keisters’ home, having once tested well below her age.
“A sentence of guilt without further punishment is totally inadequate,” Hudock said, subsequently stating that he agreed Keister was unlikely to reoffend.
After the sentence was made, Johnson made a failed motion to reconsider the sentence, calling the lack of institutional confinement “an egregious affront to the victim.”
Hudock granted a motion by Campana to afford Keister bail pending appeal.
After the hearing, Johnson said he disagreed with the sentence but respected the court’s decision. Campana called the sentence “fair.”
Lockett kept her comments short: “I have to be OK with it.”