LEWISBURG — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller called for the position of federal prison director to be included among the appointments required to be vetted and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Keller announced Friday the creation of a Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus. Joined by state and county elected officials outside the Union County Courthouse, Keller criticized the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) for lacking transparency.
The 12th Congressional District representative cited the outbreak of COVID-19 at USP-Lewisburg and said decisions by the bureaucracy jeopardize the safety of prison staff and directly influenced both the delay to the start of class at Lewisburg and Mifflinburg schools and the state health secretary’s recommendation that those schools shift to an online-only model.
“BOP’s actions are influencing how our schools reopen and how our community responds to this virus,” Keller said during a press conference.
“It’s something that happened because of the actions of the Bureau of Prisons,” Keller said after a press conference, referring to the case spike and resulting school decisions.
The BOP’s website breaks down active and recovered COVID cases at its facilities nationwide. On Friday, the Lewisburg penitentiary showed 21 active cases and 34 recovered cases among inmates; 2 active, 1 recovered among staff. The Allenwood complex had 1 active case among inmates and 3 active and 2 recovered cases among staff.
Union County saw 147 of its residents test positive for COVID-19 from July 31, when BOP first reported the Lewisburg cases, through Friday, according to state Health Department data. That leaves 83 cases beyond both federal prisons’ confines in 15 days.
Joining Keller on the BOP Reform Caucus are fellow Republican Congress members Glenn Thompson, PA-15, Elise Stefanik, NY-21 and Rodney Davis, IL-13, along with Democrats Matt Cartwright, PA-08, and Andy Kim, NJ-03. The members have federal prisons in their districts. Keller said the caucus can advocate as a single voice to BOP and Congressional committees and can team to advance legislation.
Keller introduced two bills since the pandemic began concerning BOP operations, one of which calls for the confirmation of the director position and the other limiting inmate transfers during the national public health emergency declared Jan. 31. Both were referred for committee review.
The BOP came under fire locally when it authorized the transfer of more than 900 inmates from a tornado-damaged prison in South Carolina and authorized 30 Lewisburg staffers to temporarily assist at prisons in New York and Ohio where there were COVID-19 outbreaks.
Shane Fausey, president of the National Council of Prison Locals, noted the BOPs size and scope within the Department of Justice: $7 billion budget, 36,000 officers, 175,000 inmates, 122 prisons and penitentiaries.
Fausey knocked BOP for staffing cuts, which he said directly led to the murders of two correctional officers on-duty plus increases in inmate violence and contraband.
“With a massive government agency such as the BOP, its director is still appointed at-will without confirmation of the United States Senate like all of the other components of the Department of Justice,” Fausey said.
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, and Rep. David Rowe, R-85, joined Union County Commissioners Preston Boop and Jeff Reber in support of Keller’s efforts.
Boop said he felt Union County’s collective concerns were ignored by BOP when the inmate transfers and staff deployments were enacted. Later focusing on the Wolf administration, he said more Lewisburg penitentiary staffers live outside than inside Union County and questioned the logic of impacting local decisions on public school operations based on contained outbreaks inside USP-Lewisburg.
“The fact that this is happening, on a local level, does not seem to make sense. Once again, we’re getting decisions out of Harrisburg rather than decisions in the local community,” Boop said.