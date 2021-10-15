HUMMELS WHARF — President Joe Biden’s expansive plans for reimagining the nation’s social service programs and tackling climate change is "not a good deal for Americans," according to U.S. Rep. Fred Keller.
The Republican congressman representing the 12th Congressional district provided a legislative update on Friday to members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. The Chair's Circle Breakfast event was held at the Hummels Wharf Fire Company at 1869 N. Old Trail, Hummels Wharf.
"Here's what proves it's not a good deal for Americans," said Keller. "The Republicans are in a minority. The speaker (Nancy Pelosi) is twisting arms to get Democratic members to vote for it. That should send one loud and clear message to America that there's a lot of things in here that are not good for Americans. If it was that great, she would at least be able to rally her (Pelosi's) troops behind it."
President Biden's $2 trillion package of social services and climate change strategies has been scaled back from $3.5 million. The majority of Democrats have yet to agree on a final bill and Republicans are dead set against the package, according to reports from The Associated Press.
The Associated Press reported that Biden and his party are left to deliberate among themselves, leading to two questions: should Biden keep the sweep of his proposals — free childcare and community college; dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors — or scale back to a few key health and education programs that could be more permanent?
Biden's proposal would expand tax credits to those with children as well as those without social security numbers, a move Keller said he opposes.
Keller noted that many people are not working due to the pandemic and unemployment benefits. In September, Keller introduced the Strengthening Knowledge, Improving Learning, and Livelihoods (SKILLS) Act, legislation designed to connect individuals who experienced lay-offs and closures in industries like retail and hospitality that were hardest hit by the pandemic to career opportunities in fields like long-term care where a qualified workforce is in high demand.
"Things have changed, and being able to find employment and find the necessary skills to do that is important," said Keller.
Keller said he doesn't fault people for taking advantage of extended unemployment benefits.
"If they can earn more money by not being fully engaged in the workforce, guess what they're going to do?" said Keller. "They're going to do what's best for their family."
The initial intent of extended benefits was beneficial, but it should not have been extended for so long, he said.
Keller also said he opposed raising the debt ceiling, something he also voted against in 2019 under the Trump administration. Biden on Thursday signed into law a bill raising the nation’s debt limit until early December, delaying the prospect of an unprecedented federal default that would cause economic disaster, according to the Associated Press.
"You can't say I'm inconsistent," said Keller. "When the Democrats in Congress and the President wanted to do it in 2019, I said no. Guess what? I'm saying no again."
Todd Troxell, the president and CEO of Northumberland National Bank, said Keller's presence was welcome.
"I definitely appreciate that he takes time to visit the Valley," he said.
Troxell said it was "enlightening" to hear about the ongoing discussions in Washington, D.C., and how it will affect local businesses.
Chamber leaders Chris Berleth and Aimee Buehner both praised the relationship that Keller has with the chamber and constituents.
"Congressman Fred Keller certainly fits the bill for one of the most engaged (Legislators in the area)," said Berleth.
The engagement and the discussion of policies make the membership fees worth it, said Buehner.
"We can be that one-stop shop," she said. "We have some of the best elected officials in this area."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.