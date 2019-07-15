In response to a string of tweets from the president over the last two days directed at four Democratic Congresswoman, new U.S. Rep. Fred Keller says Democrats should put "American citizens first."
Keller, who won a special election for the 12th District, released a statement to The Daily Item on Monday in response to President Donald Trump's tweets calling for the Congresswomen to go back where they came from.
"No country on the face of the Earth has provided more opportunity and freedom than the United States. Every member of Congress takes an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, but every day members of the House Democrats fail to live up to that basic responsibility," Keller said. "Rather than promote anti-Semitic and socialist policies that are contrary to American values, Democrats in Congress should instead focus on their core responsibilities to their constituents and put American citizens first.”
Sen. Pat Toomey said today President Donald Trump was "wrong to suggest" four Congressmen targeted in string of tweets from the president over the last two days should go back to where they came from.
Toomey, a Republican, responded on Monday to President Trump’s tweets, saying “President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn’t disagree more with these congresswomen’s views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, also reacted. "'Go back to your own country' is an ugly and deeply xenophobic sentiment rooted in the darkest periods of our history,” he said. "The fact that our President has used these words is beyond the pale. Once again, his words make us less safe."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.