Valley Congressman Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, answered questions at a Monday evening tele-town hall on a wide range of topics, including the economy and gas prices.
Over the course of an hour, Keller took calls from constituents in the 15 counties within the 12th Congressional District he represents, with inflation high on people’s minds.
Asked what could be done to alleviate the high price of gasoline, Keller said his party was talking with the Biden administration. He said that involved “embracing American energy production, opening pipelines and looking at what we can do to get leases going again on federal lands.”
During earlier remarks, Keller called out the Biden administration and its “assault on American energy. Biden should not have gone to Saudi Arabia,” he said. “He should be talking to American energy producers.”
“We need to unleash the power of American energy,” Keller said.
Another common topic raised by callers was illegal immigration at the U.S. southern border.
“We need to secure our southern border and put America first,” Keller said. He also called for continuing and finishing building the wall to help stem illegal immigration.
Another caller, Jim Brubaker, of Lewisburg, questioned the legality of foreign countries buying up farmland in the United States.
Keller acknowledged that foreign entities can legally buy land. “But we (the Republican Party) are looking at what we can do about these foreign entities and how their ownership might affect food supplies. Our farmers here do a great job.”
Regarding the budget, and America’s debt, Keller said that his party was putting together a seven-year budget plan that would eventually balance the budget.
The last question of the town hall was the only question about the recent Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.
“It was the right decision to send the question of abortion back to the states.” Keller said. “Now states, like Pennsylvania, will be responsible.”
Keller added that “I will advocate for protecting life.”