The Valley's Republican legislators applauded the Supreme Court's decision to halt the Biden administration's push for a vaccine or testing mandate for large businesses.
Moments after the announcement, both Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) and Dan Meuser (R-9) cited President Joe Biden's "overreach."
“As the Supreme Court affirmed today, the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate is an overreach of the federal government’s power. OSHA lacks the authority to require employers to force their employees to be vaccinated," Meuser said in a statement. "Over the last few months, this mandate has left business owners reeling over how to comply and, more importantly, employees concerned about keeping their jobs."
Keller, who is leading a push to stop the mandate under the Congressional Review Act, called the mandate unconstitutional.
"This is the outcome we expected — with the Court asserting that President Biden lacks the constitutional authority to unilaterally dictate federal law. While the case now returns to the lower courts, I will continue my efforts to permanently eliminate this unconstitutional mandate," Keller said. "Our CRA resolution has the unanimous support of the entire House Republican Conference, and our team has held productive conversations with House Democrats who recognize how disastrous President Biden’s mandate would be if enacted. I am hopeful that this ruling will inspire more House Democrats to join us to force a vote on the floor and eliminate this egregious mandate once and for all.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey also released a statement commending the decision.
“The Supreme Court’s decision to block the administration’s private employer testing and vaccine requirement is a welcome enforcement of the constitutional limits of the powers of the executive branch," he said.
Toomey said he believes the vaccine is the best choice for most Americans but the mandate was unlawful.
"The Biden administration lacked the legal authority to coerce vaccination through employers. This unlawful and unconstitutional exercise fueled vaccine skepticism and led to employees leaving the workplace, exacerbating current staffing shortages for businesses,” he said.