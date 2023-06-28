The Daily Item
Congressman Dan Meuser and Former U.S. Representative Fred Keller are part of an initial group of seven members of former President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania Federal Leadership Team, the president’s campaign announced Wednesday.
In a press release sent out Wednesday, Trump, who leads the polls for the Republican nomination, said he “looks forward to working with this team to build a coalition of support that will compete for and earn the support of Pennsylvania’s Delegates to the Republican National Convention and win Pennsylvania’s 19 Electoral Votes next November.”
The members of the initial leadership team, along with Meuser, the current U.S. Representative for the 9th District and Keller, the former representative for the 12th District, includes: Congressman Mike Kelly, 16th Congressional District; Congressman Scott Perry, 10th Congressional District; Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, House Republican Chief Deputy Whip from Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District; Congressman John Joyce, M.D., 13th Congressional District; and Ambassador Carla Sands, Former U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark.