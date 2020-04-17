As 958 inmates from a federal prison in tornado-ravaged Estill, S.C., are transferred to U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg, U.S. Reps. Fred Keller and Dan Meuser are demanding the Bureau of Prisons address staff shortages and medical needs at the Union County facility.
In a letter to BOP Director Michael Carvajal, the congressmen say several steps must be taken to ensure adequate coverage at the medium-security prison, including bringing back up staff to the Lewisburg prison and building a field hospital on the grounds in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Given that USP Lewisburg’s maximum bed space is 1,831 and there are 542 inmates currently at the facility, the movement of these 958 inmates to USP Lewisburg would increase the prison’s filled capacity to about 82 percent from its current level of 30 percent," the letter said. "This rapid increase in USP Lewisburg’s inmate population will create challenges for the prison’s staff who have been operating with a significantly smaller inmate population for several years. The added stress brought on by the new inmates will be compounded by the fact that more than 30 staff members from USP Lewisburg have been deployed to BOP facilities in Ohio and New York ravaged by COVID-19,” the letter reads in part."
The letter also refers to the stress on local hospitals such a large influx of inmates will have during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Union County have repeatedly voiced concern to the BOP about the devastating impact a potential COVID-19 outbreak would have on local healthcare providers and the community.
As of Friday, no inmates or staff at USP Lewisburg or the Estill, S.C., prison have tested positive for the disease, according to the BOP website.
To aid the short-staff personnel at USP Lewisburg, Keller and Meuser are demanding the recall of 30 USP Lewisburg staff sent last week to New York and Ohio prisons hit hard by COVID-19 and allow them to "begin the quarantine process so they can get back to work;" sending backup staff to the facility; transferring staff from Estill, S.C., prison that was damaged by Monday's storm and preparing to build a field hospital at the Lewisburg facility in case of a coronavirus outbreak.