Congressman Fred Keller, R-12, and 20 of his Republican colleagues introduced a resolution Tuesday to express their support for the development of American oil and natural gas. The resolution also highlights how the "Biden administration — through legislative policy and executive orders—has weakened domestic energy producers and the nation’s energy industry as a whole."
According to a release, lawmakers’ calls for greater investments in American energy comes on the same day the average price of gas in the United States jumped to a new high of $4.37 a gallon.
“The Biden administration’s constant attacks on American energy producers have resulted in a historic energy crisis and rising prices for American families,” said Congressman Keller. “Instead of supporting American energy producers who are investing in clean, safe, and affordable energy development right here at home, President Biden is jeopardizing national security by draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to its lowest levels in nearly 20 years while begging adversarial nations and OPEC to increase fossil fuel production. This resolution reaffirms that American oil and natural gas are the answer to lowering energy costs, curbing runaway inflation, and rebuilding America’s strength at home and abroad.”
Co-sponsors include: Representatives Pete Stauber (MN-08), Michelle Fischbach (MN-07), Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Tracey Mann (KS-01), August Pfluger (TX-11), Jodey Arrington (TX-19), Dan Newhouse (WA-04), Jake Ellzey (TX-06), Ken Buck (CO-04), Mike Bost (IL-12), Liz Cheney (WY-AL), Troy Balderson (OH-12), Dan Bishop (NC-09), David McKinley (WV-01), Yvette Herrell (NM-02), David Valadao (CA-21), Roger Williams (TX-25), Tom Emmer (MN-06), Rodney Davis (IL-13), and Mike Kelly (PA-16).