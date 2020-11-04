Fred Keller picked up more than 200,000 votes across the sprawling 15-county 12th Congressional District, earning a second term in the U.S. House on Tuesday night.
Keller, a Republican from Kreamer, was among the first Pennsylvania candidates to pick up an AP call on Tuesday night.
With 88 percent of the vote in, Keller earned 211,035 votes to 81,574 to challenger Lee Griffin’s 81,574.
Although some mail-in votes are still to be counted, Associated Press projected Keller as the winner, at 10:50 p.m.
Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District includes portions of Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, and Wyoming counties.
Keller on Tuesday night said about those who voted for him, and worked on his campaign, “I thank you and I appreciate your vote. This district is made up of hard-working people and I will work every day living up to their trust.
“I intend to bring their values to Washington,” he said.
Keller won a special election in May 2019 to fill the Congressional seat left vacant after incumbent Rep. Tom Marino’s resignation in January 2019.
Griffin, of Northumberland, said he was encouraged by the high turnout he saw on Tuesday.
“I am proud of the race I ran,” Griffin said. “I appreciate all the support I got. I think our campaign lived up to ideals that our party espouses.”