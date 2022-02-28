U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said Monday he will not challenge fellow Republican Dan Meuser in Pennsylvania's newly drawn 9th Congressional District.
A week after his 12th District was redrawn to overlap with GT Thompson in northwestern Pennsylvania and Keller said he would run in the 9th, Keller said Monday he won't run. The former State representative who replaced Tom Marino in 2019 in Congress, did not indicate what he would do next.
"This election is bigger than any one person. Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal PA Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House, holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative Governor," he tweeted Monday afternoon. "To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican Congressional Delegation."
Keller won a special election in 2019 and then won re-election 2020 in the 12th District. When the state's maps were redrawn after Pennsylvania lost one Congressional seat in the latest census, it forced Keller to run against either Thompson or Meuser.
"The liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court did the Commonwealth a great injustice when it once again overstepped its authority and selected a partisan map favoring Democrats," he said.
"My team & I will continue to work to provide the constituents of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District with the highest level of service. Representing the values of the outstanding people of central & northeast Pennsylvania, who go to work every day."