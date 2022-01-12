U.S. Rep. Fred Keller announced a $214,500 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant for Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport.
The Aviation Workforce Development Grant will be administered by the FAA and is intended to "increase interest in students to pursue aviation maintenance careers."
Keller's office said the grant will help Penn College better prepare current students to pass their Airframe and Power Plant (A&P) licenses, enabling them to work on personal, corporate, and commercial planes and helicopters.
“Aviation maintenance is facing a significant skills gap and I am glad to see that Penn College is taking the initiative to get more students interested and in the pipeline for these important career pathways. This grant from the FAA will help Penn College close this critical gap. Thank you to Penn College for the great work that it does in our region to strengthen the workforce and connect students to high-demand career opportunities,” said Keller.
Dr. Brad Webb, dean of the School of Engineering Technologies, at Penn College said “Aviation maintenance technicians are entrusted with the maintenance, repair, and inspection of aircraft within the United States, and unfortunately, industry is desperate for more trained technicians. With this grant from the FAA, we’ll be able to share the opportunities for these rewarding careers, along with the various educational pathways at Penn College to get there, with a much larger audience."